New Jersey couple die from coronavirus a few days apart

According to a report, a New Jersey husband and wife died alone in the same hospital within days of each other after one of them fell with a coronavirus.

Alfredo and Susana Pabatao, married for 44 years, both died at the Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades medical center in North Bergen after falling ill about three weeks ago, NJ.com reported.

The Palisades Park couple attended a family reunion to mourn the death of a parent, where the majority of the participants fell ill, the report said.

Alfredo, 68, was admitted to the hospital on March 17 with a fever of 102 degrees, where he works as a transportation aide, the newspaper reported. It was confirmed positive for the coronavirus following a swab test.

His wife, a 64-year nursing assistant in a nursing home, went to the hospital six days later when his fever reached 103.9 degrees, the report said.

Her daughter said that Susana was fine until she learned on March 26 that her husband had died of the disease.

“She said,” I can’t do this anymore. I have such a hard time breathing … I don’t want tubes on me, ”said daughter Sheryl Pabatao. “I said, ‘Mom, I know you’re sad. But don’t say that. You are not going to die. “”

Susana was intubated the night she learned of her husband’s death, and then died four days later, the report said.

At the time of his death, the results of his COVID-19 test had not been released.

“My parents went from 0 to 100,” said her daughter at the store. “I think people should take this seriously. We all have to take care of each other at this point. Now is the time to take care of our community and our neighbors. “