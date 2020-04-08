NBC News anchor Lester Holt says viewers are looking for normality

Evening news on the network saw a resurgence during the coronavirus pandemic with an average of 30 million people watching half-hour nightly broadcasts on ABC, CBS and NBC in recent weeks.

About 10 million of them turned to Lester Holt, presenter of the “NBC Nightly News”, one of the many personalities on television working at home to protect them from the pandemic.

On Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern, Holt will complete a second shift with a one-hour program live on NBC, MSNBC and the streaming service NBC News Now, where viewers can submit questions via Facebook and Instagram to the team. experts, doctors and network correspondents.

Holt, 61, spoke to The Times from his downtown Manhattan home about how his work has changed with massive history.

You’ve been immersed in important stories going on before, like the second Gulf War, when you were on the air continuously for hours on MSNBC. How is the experience with coronavirus coverage different?

I mean, there is no bigger story – I think we can all agree on that. But, throughout my career, when the great story of all-on-the-bridge occurred, we worked as a team face to face in the trenches, in the field or in the studio. And there was this machinery that was around you. And in many ways it supported you.

Here we cover a bigger story than anything we’ve covered before, and this machine is still running, except that we don’t see each other.

Have you adapted to broadcast your house each evening?

It’s strange. The engineers came in and turned one of my rooms into a television studio. I still can’t believe it. I now have a number of technical functions that I have to fulfill every night to prepare for the broadcast. After 40 years in this business, I certainly picked up a few things here and there watching the pros do it. The voices in my ear are the same ones I hear when I’m in the studio. And so it’s amazing how adaptable we are.

Two weeks later, it’s now my norm. And it still looks like our show, I’m still the anchor of the show. It’s not lost to me that people are looking for touchstones in their life right now, things that feel, you know, normal or regular, or part of their life. And since having “Nightly News” on the air every night helps maintain that, then, you know, it’s wonderful.

People can learn about the coronavirus all day on cable news, but more people come to the evening news than they had in the run-up to history. Do you feel that audiences have somehow rediscovered the value of these shows that have been around for decades?

I was never one of those who thought that the sky fell in terms of evening broadcast. I mean, we always deliver, you know, a huge audience every night. But the fact is, people are at home right now. A lot of the people watching us are just on the road, you know, at 5:30 or 6:30 p.m., whatever time they have to watch the evening news in their market.

We are all bombarded with a ton of information – what we see in the news, what we read, friends on Facebook or other social media. And I think there’s a desire to have a one stop shop experience where you know you will get the very latest information, that you will get factual information from people you may have watched for decades, that you trust.

How do you adapt to this new everyday life as an anchor at home? What do you do to stay healthy?

Well, I work out every day normally in the gymnasium of my condominium. It’s closed at the moment. But I have a mat and I have light weights. I usually do a lot of bodyweight exercises, high intensity stuff. Being at home was delicious. My wife makes me lunch every day, which is pretty awesome because normally I do some sort of cruise through the NBC commissioner if I have lunch. So I eat quite well, please ask me.

Being at home took a few days to adapt to trying to understand the course of the day. I don’t have people coming into my office all day, so I find that I have a little more free time, oddly. But it’s a business where we are constantly in touch with phones that go out all the time.

Where does the family dog ​​go during the program?

This is where my technical director / wife comes in. So she usually walks the dog before the broadcast, then they sit in the living room, which is a few rooms from where I broadcast. But we both resigned ourselves to the fact that at some point there will be a doorbell, there will be a barking dog, and I’ll take care of it when it happens. But we do our best to keep it quiet.

Your son Stefan is a presenter on the New York NBC television channel WNBC. Do you exchange notes with him on the experience of pandemic coverage?

We speak, mainly as father and son, because all the families at the moment remain very close. But we talked about history and like everyone else, we have these moments when we ask, “How is our world changing? How will it evolve? ”

The truth is that the information we report every night is difficult, and there have been nights when I read the story or watch our related reports, and it hits you – it rocks you. I mean, to sit there and watch the monitor in front of me and see refrigerated trucks on the streets of New York, temporary morgues, part of your mind says, “No, no, it’s happening somewhere far from ‘here.”

Because that’s the kind of thing we usually see through a lens thousands of miles away on another continent. It’s really, really hard. I encourage all my staff and everyone, take five minutes, take ten minutes. Go away. If you can safely go outside for a few minutes, do so.

Do you think what the tone of the show will be like if the death toll continues to rise and the story gets even darker? Is there a time when you don’t have music, graphics or ads?

This is something that I brought up in informal conversations. It is rather “will this format work under certain circumstances?” I haven’t made any decisions, but I think it is recognized that somehow we are going to have to face reality around this and how we will react. I think we are going to have to continue to be reactive and really understand what is happening, how it is happening and what our roles are. Because we know people depend on us in a way that we probably haven’t seen since I would say 9/11, or maybe, you know, Katrina, or some of the biggest natural disasters.

Is familiarity with you as a person who has been in the anchor chair every night for the past five years a comfort to the public?

Yeah. Like I said, I think right now people want things that seem normal. Because so many things are not normal now. So you know, when something happens on the TV or something happens, it’s like “yeah, that’s okay. Okay, I can handle it.” And I think our show is – has been the go-to television for decades for many people. And I’m happy to be there for the meeting every evening.