NBA2K players tournament to resume Thursday

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley now has more time to spot his virtual opponent.

Beverley is one of eight NBA players who will play in the quarterfinals of the NBA 2K video game tournament for league players on Thursday. The round, which will be broadcast on ESPN2 from 4 p.m. The PDT, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will now be played closer to the semifinals and championships on Saturday, said a spokeswoman for the league.

After several upheavals in the first round against Hassan Whiteside in Portland, the 14th seeded Beverley became the favorite to win the tournament, according to several odds. He faces Cleveland sixth seed Andre Drummond. Beverley Clippers teammate center Montrezl Harrell also made it to the quarterfinals where he faces 16th-seeded Derrick Jones Jr. of Miami who upset first-seeded Kevin Durant in the first round .

Other quarter-final matches between Devin Booker, of Phoenix, fifth seed, against Rui Hachimura, of Washington, 13th, and Trae Young, of Atlanta, second seed, against Deandre Ayton, 10th seed, of Phoenix.

The tournament champion will win $ 100,000 for a charity of his choice to support the coronavirus rescue efforts.