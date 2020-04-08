NBA draft Myles Powell wins Jerry West Award

The new coronavirus pandemic has swept away Myles Powell’s playoffs, but he’s not heading to the professional ranks empty-handed. The Seton Hall superstar from Trenton will leave the New Jersey school with a lot of equipment.

Powell’s latest honor was the Jerry West Prize, awarded to the best shooting guard in the country, was announced Tuesday afternoon.

The 6 foot 2 inch Powell adds to his collection which includes the Big East Player of the Year, an Associated Press First Team selection and a Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy finalist. Powell defeated Georgia’s first recruit and NBA draft No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards, Ty-Shon Alexander of Creighton, Mason Jones of Arkansas and Kamar Baldwin of Butler.

“He did not hesitate to have a great time, always ready to take critical shots and bring an unprecedented level of energy to his team in every game,” said West, an NBA Hall of Fame .

Despite a serious concussion in December and a knee tendonitis fight in February, Powell averaged 21.0 points per game, the second highest level in the league and 18th best in the country and tied 10th for assists (3.4) and tied for eighth in interceptions (1.4) in conference. Powell finished as third best school scorer of all time with 2,252 points and first in 3 points with 348. Before the virus caused the season to be canceled, Powell had Seton Hall set to reach a fifth NCAA Tournament record program in a row and almost certainly its highest seed since 1993.

A choice scheduled between the second and second round, Powell is currently in the process of selecting an agent.