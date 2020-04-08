Navarro memos reveal war on WH coronavirus: Bannon

Leak notes from White House business advisor Peter Navarro warning of the massive death of a coronavirus in the United States were written with the desperate aim of attracting the attention of President Trump as concerned officials China’s fallout was trying to block Navarro’s efforts, The Post learned.

The two memos – one dated January 29 and distributed to White House staff and the other dated February 23 and addressed to Trump – warned that the coronavirus epidemic in China could ultimately kill more half a million Americans and cost nearly $ 6 trillion, according to several reports.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told the Navarro Post that he had no choice but to write memos as internal struggles between two White House camps broke out over how to manage the COVID-19 epidemic, delaying the administration’s response.

“Mick Mulvaney, his chief of staff is not planning a meeting,” Bannon said in a long conversation with The Post on Tuesday.

Bannon said it was Mulvaney’s repeated layoffs that ultimately forced Navarro to write his warnings for the case, which were first reported by Axios and the New york times this week.

“The main reason that Peter wrote this note is to make sure that real information gets to the president, because real information was suppressed by the then chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney,” he added. .

It took the government more than a month to impose travel restrictions after learning of the epidemic – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow worried about the economic fallout from the travel ban from China, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Navarro’s note from January, sent to the National Security Council, sparked a furious argument among administration officials, including Mnuchin and Kudlow, about the economic implications of the travel ban from China.

A senior administration official who received Navarro’s notes told Axios they appeared “alarmist” and were part of Navarro’s “anti-China agenda”.

But Bannon rejected the claim and said the warnings from Navarro, a Harvard-trained economist, were “prophetic.”

“He was not an alarmist,” said Bannon. “He was criticized and he was basically removed from the task force because of the memo.”

The coronavirus task force was created on the same day as its first January 29 memo, and the White House announced a travel ban on January 31.

Mulvaney left the White House in March and has since been replaced by Mark Meadows. Navarro, meanwhile, has resurfaced as a law enforcement official in the task force in the past two weeks.

Speaking at the Coronavirus task force briefing on Tuesday night, Trump said he still hadn’t read the memo, but praised Navarro’s instinct. , calling it “intelligent type”.

“The World Health Organization was not in favor of us closing it and if we had not closed it, we would have lost hundreds of thousands of lives,” he said.

“He did a good thing,” he added of the letters from Navarro. “Most people thought we shouldn’t close in China but I thought we should and it was almost at the same time as the memo.”

“He wrote a memo and he was right,” he said.

Matthew Pottinger, Deputy National Security Advisor and Chinese expert, also objected to Mnuchin and Kudlow about his desire and that of Navarro to take a hard approach, Reuters reported.

The Chinese Communist Party reported the first cases of coronavirus in Wuhan city on December 31. A month later, Navarro warned of the vulnerability of the United States to an epidemic.

“The lack of immune protection or an existing cure or vaccine would leave Americans helpless in the event of a large-scale coronavirus outbreak on American soil,” said Navarro in a January note, a reported the Times.

“This lack of protection increases the risk that the coronavirus will develop into a full-blown pandemic, endangering the lives of millions of Americans,” he added, recommending a travel ban to and from China.

Adopting a “no containment” approach could cost up to $ 5.7 trillion and the worst-case scenario could kill 543,000 Americans, wrote Navarro.

Bannon congratulated the president for having shown audacity and speed in the actions which he attributes for having considerably slowed down the spread of the virus.

“Stop the flights from China, quarantine the people, change the rules for nursing homes, put the committee working group up, make it accountable and tell the CDC to step up the tests immediately.”

The United States had more than 369,000 cases on Tuesday and the death toll exceeded 11,000.