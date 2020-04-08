NASA presents the “pillars of creation” of Eagle Nebula in a new image

NASA released a stunning picture of the founding pillars of Eagle Nebula this week.

Recently revamped image, tawakens the Hubble Space Telescope, shows the bars in infrared light.

This type of light penetrates dust and gas by blurring and gives viewers an even more unfamiliar view of the pillars.

Kotkankama is part of an area of ​​active star formation, which is about 5,700 light-years away.

The most famous picture is in the visible light of the pillars.

“In this etheric view, the entire frame is filled with bright stars and the baby stars are revealed to form on the pillars themselves,” the space agency writes in a post containing the image.

The outlines of the columns seem to be very sensitive as they are silhouetted as the subject of a ghostly uterus.