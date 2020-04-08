MLB’s easiest way to manage coronavirus outbreak is also the most difficult

At many of our most tumultuous moments, the Major League Baseball helped guide us to a better place by simply taking the field.

But what if the best way to lead now, when the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, starts with the even simpler act of not taking the field?

No damage resulted from the discussions, and the proposal to hold the entire 2020 MLB season in Arizona with no fans in the stands – a sort of baseball biosphere – is just a discussion at this point. However, as long as we are discussing this, it is time for owners and players Rob Manfred and Tony Clark to change their message.

Forget the variations of “We will try to participate in as many games as possible” or game promotions like chicken soup for our bruised soul. Given the massive uncertainty that defines this crisis, move on to something like “We just don’t know what’s going to be possible.” For now, we are here to help you. “

In fact, the MLB took an important step in that direction on Tuesday, releasing a statement that downplayed the Arizona plan and ended with this sentiment: “The health and safety of our employees, players, fans and the general public audience are paramount, not ready at the moment to approve a particular format for stage games in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the coronavirus. “

My Post colleague Joel Sherman, in his column on the idea of ​​Arizona, offered the plethora of logistical hurdles that would have to be overcome to make this a reality. This would represent a Herculean task at a time of weakness.

And to what end? When you perform the cost-benefit analysis, you mark “Some income as opposed to no income” in the benefits column. Far from everyone, with so many companies dying, pooping. And of course, sport, and especially the daily routine of baseball, can bring joy to our world.

Then you go to costs, and we have to list just one to tilt the scale the other way: people’s health.

When you sign up for baseball, you accept the possibility of getting hit in the head by a throw or comebacker, or even a foul if you are in the wrong place at the wrong time. To participate in baseball this year, do you also have to concede the possibility that you might get an infectious disease because you got stuck? Or will you pass it on to an unsuspecting teammate, referee, bus driver or hotel employee?

Does baseball, historically attentive and proud of its heritage, want to be remembered for its reckless behavior at a time when our leaders (or at least some of them) called for great caution?

The Commissioner’s office and the Players Association and their respective constituencies have so far behaved in an exemplary manner, making significant donations to care for people like the hourly stadium workers and preaching the importance of staying at home. and to take social distances. Hopefully they can continue to cross what could be a very long way to come.

Because it is not World War II, without inherent risk for those who played and participated in these competitions during the fighting abroad, nor on September 11, when mourning, rather than surviving, served as a mission main. It is an ongoing shared nightmare. If ball players and team workers have access to better medical care than most, they certainly cannot afford COVID-19 immunity.

The most effective way to relieve most people right now is literally with resources, not figuratively with the hope of baseball games. Those who are fortunate enough to have good health and the time to seek diversions must continue to be satisfied with traditional reruns.

Manfred’s predecessor, Bud Selig, regularly called baseball “a social institution”, a nod to the impactful role of sport in racial integration as well as its soothing and unifying effect amidst the turmoil outside. Perhaps in a few months, the institution of baseball will be able to resume its normal role. For what we are now, however, baseball must adapt as radically as the rest of us. To do otherwise would be to reject and insult one’s own heritage.