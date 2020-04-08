Mississippi St. Coach To Increase “Cultural Awareness”

Mississippi State sport director John Cohen said Tuesday that Mike Leach would participate in “listening sessions” to “broaden his cultural awareness of Mississippi” after school football coach posted a Twitter post. offensive.

On April 1, Leach posted a tweet from a meme showing an old lady who knitted a noose with her husband after two weeks of quarantine. Leach’s tweet received criticism from a number of actors and from Margaret A. Hagerman’s assistant professor of sociology, according to the Mississippi Clarion Registry.

The post led to a public conviction and also resulted in the transfer of Fabian LoVett, a defensive second-year student. Lovett’s father, Abdual, recently said Clarion ledger that he didn’t feel comfortable with his son playing for “a guy like [Leach], from a leadership perspective. “

Cohen also said that Leach’s tweet was unacceptable.

“No matter the context, for many Americans, the image of a noose is never appropriate and this is especially true in the South and in Mississippi,” Cohen said in the statement. “Mississippi State University was disappointed with the use of such an image in a tweet from coach Mike Leach.

“He deleted the tweet and made a public apology,” added Cohen. “The university believes that Coach Leach quickly and sincerely moves beyond this unintentional misstep and will provide the leadership for our student athletes and the excitement for our football program that our fans deserve and that our students and alumni will be proud to support. “

Cohen also said that Leach will make guided tours of the Mississippi History Museum and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson when the two are reopened. Museums are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When Leach’s tweet first came out, LoVett responded by writing “WTF” and announced his decision a day later to enter the transfer portal. The 59-year-old coach, who has 361,000 followers on his Twitter page, deleted the tweet and apologized, saying, “I sincerely regret that my choice of images in my tweets was offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone. “

Leach was hired by the state of Mississippi in January after being the head coach of the University of Washington for eight years and signed a four-year contract worth $ 5 million per season.