Millions of Jobs Threatened as Fashion and Luxury Sales Fall Off a Cliff

People have stopped shopping in stores and many online shoppers are holding back their discretionary purchases. This has left luxury and fashion companies “exposed or rudderless” and business will drop 30% this year, according to a new report released Wednesday by the professional publication Business of Fashion and the consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

According to the report, which interviewed 1,400 fashion professionals, luxury goods manufacturers and retailers will be the hardest hit: sales are expected to drop 40%.

The report warns that 80% of the companies surveyed expect to experience financial difficulties this year, and it predicts a significant number of bankruptcies within 18 months if the stores remain closed. Retailers around the world have temporarily closed because local governments have closed down non-essential businesses to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Store closings are likely to have a “domino effect” on the rest of the industry, as canceled orders could cut millions of jobs in the clothing industry. Countries like Bangladesh, India and Cambodia could be particularly affected, the report said. The business of fashion CEO Imran Amed calls on companies to work together to repair the fashion industry once the pandemic has subsided. “No single company will weather the pandemic on its own, and fashion players must share data, strategies and information on how to weather the storm,” said Amed in the report. For retailers and fashion companies that survive, the report says they will need to “take bold, quick action” to stabilize in a possible recession. Survey respondents also expect buyers to gravitate more toward discounts and low-cost retailers. The digital efforts of brands should also become an “urgent priority” following the growth of social distance. Luxury and fashion companies also expect fewer retailers in the future. “The crisis will shake up the weak, embolden the strong and accelerate the decline of companies that were already struggling before the pandemic,” said the report, warning against consolidation and mergers. Sears, JCPenney, Neiman Marcus and J. Crew were among the companies in greatest difficulty before the outbreak, according to analysts. H&M HNNMY (( Nike NKE (( But all hope is not lost. Bothandhave recently said that sales start to increase again in Asia following the closure of its stores in the region. Nike CEO John Donahoe said in his latest call for results that he now has a playbook to use in other countries affected by the virus.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/MbsE3fuo3Bs/index.html