Millions of Jobs Threatened as Fashion and Luxury Sales Fall Off a Cliff

People have stopped shopping in stores and many online shoppers are holding back their discretionary purchases. This has left luxury and fashion companies “exposed or rudderless” and business will drop 30% this year, according to a new report released Wednesday by the professional publication Business of Fashion and the consulting firm McKinsey & Company.
According to the report, which interviewed 1,400 fashion professionals, luxury goods manufacturers and retailers will be the hardest hit: sales are expected to drop 40%.
Store closings are likely to have a “domino effect” on the rest of the industry, as canceled orders could cut millions of jobs in the clothing industry. Countries like Bangladesh, India and Cambodia could be particularly affected, the report said.
The business of fashion CEO Imran Amed calls on companies to work together to repair the fashion industry once the pandemic has subsided.
“No single company will weather the pandemic on its own, and fashion players must share data, strategies and information on how to weather the storm,” said Amed in the report.
For retailers and fashion companies that survive, the report says they will need to “take bold, quick action” to stabilize in a possible recession.
Survey respondents also expect buyers to gravitate more toward discounts and low-cost retailers. The digital efforts of brands should also become an “urgent priority” following the growth of social distance.
Luxury and fashion companies also expect fewer retailers in the future.
