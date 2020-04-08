Mickey Callaway Reaches Out To Florida Angels Launchers

Angels coach Mickey Callaway spent almost a month shutting down the Major League Baseball, working 120 acres of land in the Florida Panhandle, having a good time with his wife and two children – and transmit, from afar, to the players under his supervision the importance of keeping their arms in the shape of a throw.

In a way, this break has made Callaway’s job easier. He has more time to spend on details than during the spring training a month ago. When he has finished the morning chores on the plot he bought during the off season, he chats with the Angels’ pitchers and coaches and sifts the video. He was able to guide the players through the changes they were trying to implement in their mechanics. He found other things to work on.

But the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the baseball calendar has forced the Angels ‘and other organizations’ pitchers to take a potentially dangerous step back in their preparation.

Callaway said on a conference call Tuesday that he had encouraged the launchers to act as if they were within a week of the start of spring training. This strategy should help pitchers minimize their risk of injury.

“We can stay in this suspended area until the strength of our shoulders and elbows and our condition to throw,” he said. “Then, whenever they give us this information, we can take care of it and leave safe and sound.”

But doing more could be a better plan. Ron Wolforth, the long-time pitcher coach who has operated the Texas Baseball Ranch for almost 30 years, warned of a workload reduction.

“The danger is that the resulting ramp-up is too steep,” he said.

Wolforth, who has a degree in kinesiology from the state of Sam Houston, began researching baseball pitch injuries in the early 1990s. He found six reasons why the health of a pitcher’s arm can suffer – structural limitations, movement patterns, training regimes, workloads, internal body functions and preparation.

Ideally, launchers would follow the routines as closely as possible – one or two days of intense casting, two days of light, and three days of moderate intensity – which they typically keep for one season to avoid health problems later. .

“It’s important to cycle to keep this arm and the soft tissue sturdy,” said Wolforth, who has consulted for MLB teams and counts Justin Verlander and Trevor Bauer among its top customers. “Either extreme – doing nothing or going too hard – can really be a problem. So you have to thread the needle quite carefully here.

“It’s a great idea to act like you’re in season now and have a paddock [session] every five days to try to stay on cycle. It’s really important. “

The implementation of such a plan is difficult. Equipment may be limited. In some cases, finding a recipient has been difficult.

Callaway is confident that the Angels launchers are on the right track. Most starters launch top-down sessions – where the launcher shoots a predetermined amount of throws, sits for a break and gets up to launch again, simulating a game situation – and all launchers launch mounds two three times a week when possible.

“The only thing that is a little disappointing is that some of our starters were throwing the ball so well,” said Callaway. “[Dylan] Bundy was probably better than he had been in a long time, he said, so that kind of stink. But I think if they keep throwing away the mound and stay ready, then we can just take it back. “

The exceptions are two-way player Shohei Ohtani and right-hander Griffin Canning. Ohtani, who is expected to resume pitching after spending last season recovering from a Tommy John operation, makes long shots up to around 180 feet and “really lets go” at a distance of 60 feet, said Callaway . Canning, slowed down in the spring by elbow discomfort, makes about 50 throws per day up to 75 feet. The modified season should allow both to take into account the rotation of the major leagues from the start.

Angels also offer virtual training sessions. Bodybuilding and conditioning coaches organized videoconferences to guide launchers through arm maintenance routines. When they meet again, the strength of their shoulders and elbows will be re-examined before they can resume work at their previous levels of effort.

“When we start this stuff, we need to make sure our guys are in the right places to stay healthy for the build-up and then no matter what season we play,” said Callaway. “So we’re really trying to stay on top of that.”