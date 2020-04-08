Mercedes to supply 10,000 respiratory aids to the NHS

Continuous positive pressure devices (CPAP) will make it easier for patients with lung infections to breathe when an oxygen mask alone is no longer enough.

The device was developed by a team of engineers from Mercedes and University College London (UCL), as well as clinicians from UCL Hospital. After patient assessments at UCL Hospital and other hospitals in the London area, the device received regulatory approval last week.

An order for up to 10,000 devices has been placed by the NHS. Mercedes’ plant in Brixworth, England – where F1 engines are designed and developed – has been reorganized to meet this demand and is expected to produce 1,000 units per day.

Mercedes confirmed that it took less than 100 hours from the initial meeting to produce the first device and said the design would be widely used to help other healthcare systems manage patients with Covid-19.

“These lifesavers will provide vital support to the NHS in the coming weeks, helping to keep patients out of ventilators and reducing the demand for beds and intensive care staff”, said Professor David Lomas, Vice-Provost of UCL. “It is a phenomenal achievement that they arrive in hospitals just two weeks after the first prototype is built. It shows what can be done when universities, hospitals and industry work together for the national good.” CPAP devices help keep patients’ airways open and increase the amount of oxygen entering the lungs by pushing air and oxygen into the mouth and nose at a continuous rate. UK-based Formula 1 teams are also helping to produce the thousands of fans the country’s national health service desperately needs. There are currently 51,608 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK with 5,373 deaths, according to last figures. LILY: Pep Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting coronavirus Staff on F1 leave Mercedes offers rare good news in an otherwise chaotic F1 season that has not yet officially started. Formula 1 also announced that it has placed 50% of its staff on temporary leave and CEO Chase Carey will benefit from a major voluntary salary cut as part of measures to cut costs during the pandemic. Staff layoff will be in place for two months until the end of May and means that employees will receive 80% of their salary through a financial rescue program put in place by the British government. F1 managers and executives have all agreed to cut wages by 20%. Three teams – McLaren, Williams and Racing Point – have already placed sections of their staff on leave, each of the drivers of the respective teams also receiving a reduction in salary. LILY: Golf locks into major schedule in 2020 due to postponements and cancellations Season to start The current season is set to start in Montreal, Canada on Sunday June 14. However, the organizers have announced that they will make a decision over the next week on whether to continue the race. Races in Australia and Monaco have already been canceled and six more have been postponed to date – Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Spain and Azerbaijan. The rules of the sport stipulate that a minimum of eight races must be organized for a season to be defined as a world championship and the organizers work on a reduced calendar of 15 to 18 events.

