Medical shields, coronavirus medical masks for 3D printing in the United States

The U.S. military is using 3D printers – and even sewing machines – to make face shields, reusable plastic N95 masks, and surgical masks that medical professionals badly needed during the coronavirus crisis.

Navy and Marine Corps commands launched initial production of 220 medical face shields after FEMA requested it, the navy said in a press release.

The two military branches joined forces with America Makes – a national manufacturing institute – to rapidly produce the shields.

Meanwhile, instructors at the 312th Training Squadron Special Instrument Training Course at Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas began printing shield prototypes and reusable N95 plastic masks.

They were inspired by a Facebook group called Air Force Quarantine University, where they saw other organizations model and print the articles, Master Sgt. Manuel Campo, flight manager for special instrument training, said in a statement.

“We plan to present what we have created to the medical group to see if we can meet their needs and print what they need,” said Staff Sergeant. Jonathan Bahr added.

At the same time, soldiers from the 1st Special Forces Group at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington redirect their sewing machines – generally used to repair parachutes – to assemble surgical masks.

“The air delivery platoon will be able to produce 200 [masks] per day, initially, with only five light sewing machines, “Lt. Col. Christopher S. Jones, battalion commander, said in a statement.

The peloton will eventually be able to produce 1,000 to 1,500 masks during the normal work week, according to Jones.

“I believe it is a phenomenal effort to help our health care professionals and our fellow Americans,” he said.