McDonald’s sales plummeted due to coronavirus

Sales of American restaurants open for at least a year fell 13.4% in March, even though almost all of its establishments in America are still operational.

said 75% of its restaurants worldwide are operating, but France, Italy, Spain and the UK have closed all restaurants.

Prior to March, McDonald’s said comparable sales in the United States to restaurants open for at least one year were up 8% in the first quarter while international sales were up more than 7%.

Due to the dizzying fall in March, McDonald’s said that sales in the United States had only increased 0.1% for the first quarter as a whole – and that total sales had decreased 3.4%.

“This unprecedented situation is changing the world we live in and we will have to adapt to a new reality in its aftermath,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement.

He added that the company is now focusing more on steering wheel orders, takeout orders and deliveries, as opposed to people sitting in restaurants eat.

McDonald’s has so far had no interruption in the supply chain, despite the epidemic. Said Kempczinski.

McDonald’s continues to receive a constant flow of food, packaging, toys for Happy Meals and other equipment and “works closely with suppliers on emergency planning”.

Kempczinski also acknowledged that the epidemic of coronavirus was hitting McDonald’s small business franchise owners particularly hard and committed to helping these partners.

“We will continue to work with franchisees around the world to assess operational feasibility,” said Kempcinski.

Reduce spending to support store owners

McDonald’s said it was suspending its share buyback program and raising $ 6.5 billion through debt sales. The company also plans to cut capital spending in 2020 and open fewer restaurants in most markets around the world.

However, McDonald’s has not said it will suspend or reduce its dividend payments to shareholders.

This could become a public relations issue as many small businesses will need government support in light of the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus epidemic.

Stifel analyst Chris O’Cull said in a report on Wednesday that the company paid $ 3.6 billion in dividends last year and that “politically, it could be difficult for McDonald’s to continue paying a high dividend, while its franchisees accept financial support from the federal government. “

McDonald’s shares rose slightly on Wednesday – lagging gains in the broader market. The stock has fallen more than 10% this year, but it’s not as bad as the nearly 20% drop in the Dow Jones.