McConnell Urges Senate To Increase Small Business Loans Against Coronavirus

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate should quickly approve more funds for small business loans to help prevent layoffs due to the coronavirus epidemic.

McConnell (R-Ky.) Said he would seek additional funds on Thursday without calling senators in Washington for a recorded vote.

The request for the $ 350 billion paycheck protection program was launched on Friday. The program allows companies to take out pay and overhead loans, the amount being forgiven if the companies do not fire workers.

The hugely popular program allows banks to make loans to businesses with fewer than 500 employees, with a few exceptions.

“The Small Business Paycheque Protection Program Needs More Funding,” said McConnell in a prepared statement. “Thanks to the hard work of small businesses and lenders, billions of dollars have already landed and tens of billions more are already in the pipeline. Jobs are literally saved as we speak. But as Secretary Mnuchin explained, Congress must quickly provide more funds, or this crucial program will dry up. “

McConnell said he would work with Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to reach an agreement so that an in-person vote would not be necessary.

“I will be working with Chief Schumer and I hope to approve additional funding for the paycheck protection program by unanimous consent or voice vote in the next Senate session scheduled for Thursday,” he said.

The program was an important component of the more than $ 2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed last month after strenuous bipartisan negotiations. This bill also approved $ 500 billion in loans to other businesses, an increase in unemployment benefits of $ 600 per week and a direct payment of $ 1,200 per person for people earning up to $ 75,000 .

President Trump said on Monday that he wanted to issue a new series of direct checks.

In the past two weeks, federal statistics indicate that about 10 million people have applied for unemployment benefits while local governments have ordered businesses to close to prevent the spread of the virus, which has now infected nearly 400,000 American residents.