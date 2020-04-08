Masks for the people seeks to raise $ 1 million for coronavirus relief

In Louisiana alone, where blacks represent 32% of the population, they account for 70% of deaths from the virus, according to state data.
Today, a CNN host and a California pastor are raising funds to provide supplies and services to underserved communities.
Masks for the people wants to help “our loved ones in urban neighborhoods, in rural communities – blacks, browns – who are essential workers” and need personal protective clothing, masks, hand sanitizer and other vital materials, Michael McBride of Wednesday, Berkeley told CNN “New Day”.
The goal is to raise $ 1 million.
“A moral challenge”
Blacks are also disproportionately incarcerated without access to these types of supplies, said McBride. “It is a moral challenge that we face now, because we have our loved ones who are incarcerated in the prisons, and they are left for dead.”
“The problem is not just race. It is racism.”
“Overall, people are very aware that they cannot trust the federal government to tell them what’s going on,” said Bell. “We relied on activists and leaders already in the black community, people who people in the community already trust.
“The hardest part now is that most people in these communities don’t have the money to donate to this cause, so we have to go outside the community to find people to donate. “
