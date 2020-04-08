Masks for the people seeks to raise $ 1 million for coronavirus relief

In Louisiana alone, where blacks represent 32% of the population, they account for 70% of deaths from the virus, according to state data.

Today, a CNN host and a California pastor are raising funds to provide supplies and services to underserved communities.

Masks for the people wants to help “our loved ones in urban neighborhoods, in rural communities – blacks, browns – who are essential workers” and need personal protective clothing, masks, hand sanitizer and other vital materials, Michael McBride of Wednesday, Berkeley told CNN “New Day”.