Lufthansa Closes Germanwings, Says Aviation Will Not Recover For Years
The airline group, which has national carriers GermanySwitzerland, Austria and Belgium said Tuesday in a statement that they would permanently downgrade at least 43 aircraft, about 6% of its fleet, and anchor their low-cost airline Germanwings.
Lufthansa » ((DLAKY)S’s assessment is that “it will be months before global travel restrictions are lifted completely and years before global demand for air travel returns to pre-crisis levels”. On this basis, he decided to “take extensive measures to reduce the capacity of air operations and long-term administration,” he said.
National flight bans and blockages threaten to bankrupt airlines around the world. Carriers immobilized thousands of planes, suspended short-term flight schedules and placed workers on leave without pay.

At Lufthansa, 13 Airbus and 5 Boeing 747-400 will be definitively decommissioned, and 11 additional Airbus A320 will be withdrawn from short-haul flights. These actions will reduce the capacity of Lufthansa hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, the company said.

The activities of Germanwings will be interrupted and 10 other A320s will be gradually abandoned in the parent company Eurowings. The size of the fleets will also be permanently reduced at Lufthansa Cityline, a regional carrier operating flights to tourist destinations, as well as at Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. Swiss International Air Lines will adjust the size of its fleet by delaying deliveries of new short-haul aircraft and potentially deleting older aircraft before the scheduled date, said Lufthansa.

The company has announced that it will hold discussions with unions and works councils to discuss “new job models to keep as many jobs as possible”.

