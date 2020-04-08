Louisiana family bids farewell to Air Force veterinarian on FaceTime

A Louisiana Air Force veteran who died of coronavirus had to say his last goodbyes to loved ones on FaceTime, according to a report.

Dennis Richard, a 79-year-old retired Folsom detective, died alone in an isolation room on March 24 at a hospital in Covington, where his daughter and 56-year-old wife were not allowed to care for him to visit, NOLA.com Reports.

“You can say whatever you want,” They can’t keep me out, “said Richard’s daughter Denise Feraci. “Well, yes, they can.”

Hospitals across Louisiana and across the country have strict visitor policies to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Some hospitals in Louisiana have reportedly made exceptions to the case-by-case restrictions, but Feraci was not so lucky, she said.

In their last conversation, Richard repeatedly told his daughter that he loved her and kissed her on the video call with her daughter, two grandchildren and his wife Connie, reports NOLA.com.

A nurse then used FaceTime again to connect with the family while a priest gave Richard his last rites, said Feraci.

“I just knew it was over and my father was gone,” she said at the store. “He had no more fighting in him.”

Meanwhile, Connie Richard mourns her husband in isolation in the house they bought two years ago to be closer to their only daughter.

Her husband, who was in the early stages of dementia, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the day of his death. He had already been hospitalized in mid-March for a gastrointestinal infection, reports NOLA.com.

Dr. David Doukas, a bioethicist at Tulane University who works in end-of-life care, said banning loved ones from their loved ones in their last moments is a necessary decision during pandemics.

“It’s the hardest thing in the world to say that to patients,” Doukas told NOLA.com.

Doukas also referred to the death last week of New Orleans jazz icon Ellis Marsalis as a sign that mourners will not mourn their loved ones as they did before – inside or outside hospitals – anytime soon.

“If it had been a normal hour, there would have been the largest Canal Street parade you could imagine,” said Doukas. “I know that one day there will be. But will there be proper healing for the family? It will be the hardest part of it all. “