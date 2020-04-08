Los Angeles has notoriously polluted the air. But right now, it has some of the cleanest of all the big cities

But with the city – and the whole state of California – under orders to stay home to stem the deadly coronavirus epidemic, something dramatic has happened in the air in Los Angeles.

And starting in early March this year, EPA air quality data shows that the city of Angels has had its longest period of “good” air quality since at minus 1995.

Dr. Yifang Zhu, professor of environmental health sciences at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, said that she and her colleagues had identified a similar trend.

Between March 16 – three days before the governor of California, Gavin Newsom ordered the 40 million residents of the state to stay at home – and April 6, the team of Zhu saw an improvement of 20% of air quality in southern California. Zhu’s team also found a 40% drop in levels of PM 2.5, a class of microscopic air pollutants that have been linked to serious cardiovascular and respiratory problems , especially in children and the elderly. A study published Monday by Xiao Wu and Rachel C. Nethery of Harvard University, also linked PM 2.5 exposure to increased risk of death from Covid-19 PM 2.5 is found in our air from many sources, but Zhu said vehicle traffic is a big contributor in southern California. Since the California home stay order came into effect, Zhu’s team has found that traffic across the state has decreased by about 80%. The massive drop – in one of the most traffic-blocked states in the country – is probably a big reason for the clean air. “With fewer cars on the road and fewer emissions from these tailpipes, it’s not surprising to see improvements in overall air quality,” said Zhu. The coronavirus has forced many of the world’s largest countries to restrict the movement of people, and similar reductions in air pollution have been seen worldwide – from India and China to the United States and Europe . Unfortunately, reducing pollution is probably temporary. As the locks are lifted and commuting commences, air quality in Los Angeles will decline further. And while cleaner air is good news for southern Californians, it’s important to remember that these improvements came at a huge cost in terms of lives and livelihoods lost to the virus. But it also reveals, said Zhu, that we can take steps to improve the quality of our air, and that we don’t need a pandemic or loss of life and wealth to get there. “From the societal level, I think we need to think hard about how to create a more sustainable world, where technology and policy come together to provide us with cleaner energy,” she said. “To keep the air we breathe as clean as what we breathe today.”

CNN’s Judson Jones contributed to this report.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/07/us/los-angeles-pollution-clean-air-coronavirus-trnd/index.html