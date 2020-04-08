Longtime SNL employee and music producer Hal Willner dies at 64

Willner died Tuesday at 64, according to Willner’s spokesperson Blake Zidell.

Willner had symptoms consistent with Covid-19 but had not been officially diagnosed, said Zidell.

On paper, Willner wore many hats.

He was made to work on sketch music adaptations for “SNL”, a duty which essentially called him to choose the music for the sketches presented in the long-running comedy series. He had held the position since the 1980s and was currently an employee of the show.

“SNL” had no official comment when CNN contacted him at the time of publication.

“He was a crazy genius,” wrote former SNL cast member Taran Killam on Willner’s Twitter. “He liked everything that was weird. He always made me feel good in an environment where it was sometimes difficult to feel good about myself. I really love him. I love you Hal.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus added on Twitter: “Absolutely devastated to hear this news from my bizarre and charming boyfriend, Hal. We are heartbroken.”

Adam Sandler, a former SNL alumnus also known for his musical, remembers Willner as “an incredible person who will be missed by so many of us”.

Ben Stiller, who had a short stint in the series, but has hosted and appeared several times since, recalled his social media followers that Willner was “part of so much of the musical and pop culture that we have all enjoyed for years.”

“He was kind and extremely cool,” said Stiller. “I am sorry to hear that.”

Aside from his work on “SNL”, Willner was a famous producer, working with many legendary musicians for tribute albums and live events. He was known for his love of music across genres, something that was reflected in his work.

“Lost in the Stars: The Music of Kurt Weill”, a tribute to the German-American composer, starred Sting, Lou Reed and Tom Waits alongside people like jazz bassist Charles Haden and composer Carla Bley.

Michael Stipe of R.E.M. remembered Willner is “truly one of the greatest music lovers and supporters I have ever met and a dear colleague and friend”.

Joan Jett, who worked with Willner on a tribute album to the English rock band T. Rex, called him “a great producer”.

“The music industry has lost an incredible member of our community,” she wrote on Twitter.

He has also worked on films like “Gangs of New York”, “Finding Forrester” and “Anchorman”.

Director Adam McKay called Willner “a friend, a collaborator and one of the most original people I have ever known”.

“I am lucky to have had him in my life. The world was definitely better with him,” he said. wrote

Willner is survived by his wife, Sheila Rogers; her 15-year-old son Arlo; her sister, Chari McClary and her father, Carl.