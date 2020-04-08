Legislators Set Priorities for Pets for Next Stimulus Bill

Legislators waste no time in presenting a whole new set of programs for a “phase four” bill – a reference following three other Covid-19 response packages that Congress has adopted – with the impact of coronavirus on voters returning home clearer view. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Tuesday that he wanted to make $ 25,000 in risk compensation available to workers who still show up for their jobs as the coronavirus invades the country – and would not hesitate to place it at the center of negotiations with the Republicans for leadership.

“This is one of our highest priorities,” said Schumer, a Democrat from New York, during a conference call with reporters. “They risk their lives.”

This is just one of many efforts by Democrats and Republicans as congressional leaders prepare for the next spending package.

The growing number of wishlist items underscores how the coronavirus has disrupted every facet of the U.S. economy, from concert workers to rural hospitals where canceled elective surgeries left already cash-strapped facilities with little or no no money. Republicans at the helm of Congress have It is clear to their members and the public that additional funding is unlikely to be released until the last stimulus is no longer fully implemented, but calls are quickly escalating to do more at once.

Effort to correct the speed of the previous package

The first fix needed for last month’s $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package is already taking shape – and moving at a rapid rate.

The Treasury Department announced on Tuesday that it was asking Congress for an additional $ 250 billion for the Small Business Administration’s new loan program after the $ 350 billion program had been rocky. Management spent Tuesday trying to agree on an expansion of this program. While most agree that more money is good, any changes to the program are unlikely to be included despite complaints from lenders and small business owners that there has so far been insufficient guidance on how the program is supposed to work.

“All we’re going to ask for is an extra pot of money,” an administration official told CNN. “Everything we do starts an inevitable chain of negotiations, and given the disagreements between what these” technical changes look like “, we don’t want to get into this business.”

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, said he push to pass measure in Senate on Thursday by unanimous consent – which means that senators would not have to return to Washington to vote. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper that she supported an “interim package” to solve the funding problem, but added that she wanted to make sure it was “administered in a way that does not solidify inequalities”.

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday that he hoped the House could adopt the measure on Friday.

Pelosi said she is already working on developing a broader $ 2.2 trillion care law monitoring package that would focus on expanding and expanding relief funding, including more money for state and local governments, provisions for personal protective equipment and more direct payments to people.

She called the health care law “a giant first step”, but said it was “clear that this would not be enough for our state and our municipalities and our hospitals and other health facilities, it would not be not enough for education and the rest. ”

Pelosi said Tuesday that the priorities for democratic infrastructure, which members had originally said they wanted to address in a fourth Coronavirus Response Bill, “are not excluded, but what is on the table is is more funding for the immediate needs of the people. “

Obstacles to overcome

The next round of negotiations may be more difficult to agree on. The Democrats in the House unveiled many priorities in the last round of spending negotiations that were not included in the final bill. And many grassroots Republicans are already warning against a fourth stimulus package until they are assured that the hiccups of the third phase are actually resolved.

“I hope we can fix these problems before we increase funding,” Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, told CNN.

There is already a key issue bubbling before the next round of negotiations about to start a partisan struggle: the vote. After the crash on Wisconsin primary Tuesday Democratic leaders have said this is an issue that needs to be addressed in the next coronavirus package.

“Ensuring that our elections can take place fully and fairly is a very high priority for us,” said Schumer on Tuesday.

“We want the resources to be there and there are no obstacles to this vote,” said Pelosi. “This is our democracy at a time when it is even difficult to vote. So we want to have more resources to vote by mail, for same-day registration, more states sending ballots to those who are qualified to vote. will be part of our initiative. “

The Republican National Committee responded to Pelosi’s interview by accusing the Democrats “of trying to use the coronavirus pandemic to achieve their far-left electoral goals”.

Proposals are flocking for the next package

Yet congressional leaders will have no shortage of options to choose from when drafting the next spending bill, with proposals from across the country and from the ideological spectrum.

Democrats, Joe Neguse of Colorado, Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, Andy Levin of Michigan and Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, for example, introduced legislation on Tuesday to give small towns and villages access to $ 250 billion. dollars in direct relief funds, increasing from the $ 150 billion fund for state and local governments in the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus bill.

“A number of us felt that this did not go far enough,” said Neguse in an interview. “A number of us thought the fund should be much larger – in addition, the structure should be changed so that cities and counties with fewer than 500,000 people could directly access the federal resources of the Treasury Department. “

Another quartet of House Democrats – representatives Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, Marcia Fudge of Ohio, Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts – urged House and Senate leaders to increase funding for food stamps , pushing for an increase to the maximum and minimum. the services available under the Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program.

And a bipartite, bicameral group of legislators – Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Democrat from Minnesota, and Kevin Cramer, Republican from North Dakota, and representatives Peter Welch, Democrat from Vermont, and Roger Marshall, Republican from Kansas – want congressional leaders to include funding in the next bill for small broadband providers to provide Internet to low-income families.

“The time has come when state and local governments face serious funding problems and lowering the ceiling would help not only individuals, but state and local governments to cope with the crisis we are all facing” , wrote the dozen lawmakers, led by the Democratic Republic. Tom Suozzi from New York.

Johnson told CNN on Tuesday that he had conversations with colleagues about the wisdom of offering tax holiday to front-line workers, whether grocery clerks or nurses hospitals.

Legislative effort surrounding coronavirus pandemic also extends to surveillance: President of House Intelligence Adam Schiff of California and President of House Homeland Security Bennie Thompson of Mississippi each presented a project to create a 9/11 Commission-style panel to examine the US response to the pandemic, and others have similar proposals.