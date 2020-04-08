Lee Iacocca’s Bel-Air estate sells for $ 19.5 million

Bel-Air’s longtime home, Lee Iacocca, the late auto titan who brought Chrysler Corp to bankruptcy in 1979, sold for $ 19.5 million.

Owned by the Iacocca family since the early 1990s, the closed estate went on sale in January for $ 25.999 million and went into custody in March – just as the coronavirus threw a wrench on the LA real estate market. Unlike the many pending sales that fell into disrepair during the pandemic, the multi-million dollar deal closed on Wednesday, according to listing agents Rick Hilton and David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland.

Kramer refused to identify the buyer, but said they intended to live in the Italian-style residence, which was built in 1990.

“People still need a place to live,” he said. “Real estate is still relevant in the sense that, rich or poor, people still need a place to live.”

1/16 The Italian-style house has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, including a staff apartment. (Tyler Hogan) 2/16 The covered entrance. (Tyler Hogan) 3/16 The home. (Tyler Hogan) 4/16 The big room. (Tyler Hogan) 5/16 The great hall has one of five fireplaces. (Tyler Hogan) 6/16 The paneled den. (Tyler Hogan) seven/16 The formal dining room. (Tyler Hogan) 8/16 A breakfast room is located next to the family room and the kitchen. (Tyler Hogan) 9/16 The chef’s cuisine. (Tyler Hogan) ten/16 The estate has a swimming pool. (Tyler Hogan) 11/16 The parental suite. (Tyler Hogan) 12/16 The main bathroom. (Tyler Hogan) 13/16 Room. (Tyler Hogan) 14/16 The backyard. (Tyler Hogan) 15/16 The pool pavilion. (Tyler Hogan) 16/16 The estate has a tennis court. (Tyler Hogan)

Located on over an acre, the two-story house has a large lobby with vaulted ceilings, a wood-paneled den, and a large room. There are five chimneys, two of which are in the vast master’s retreat. A total of five bedrooms and eight bathrooms includes a staff apartment.

French doors lead to a stone pavilion, a swimming pool and French gardens. An illuminated tennis court can be found elsewhere on the property.

Iacocca and his family were the first owners of the property, The Times previously reported.

The former Ford and Chrysler executive, who died last year at age 94, helped launch the Mustang and Pinto lines during his time at Ford in the 1960s. In 1979, Iacocca joined Chrysler as general manager and helped stabilize the automaker left in ruins by previous finance-trained presidents.

He was introduced last year as a character in the Oscar-winning film “Ford v Ferrari”.