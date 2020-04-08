Lakers ask top executives to voluntarily defer 20% of salary

The Lakers plan to ask executives to voluntarily defer 20% of their salary while the team navigates its finances during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to people familiar with the situation.

The requests have not been made, but will be done in the hope of avoiding cuts that affect lower level officials. Once the postponements have started, they will last until the first match of the regular season in the 2020-21 season or in mid-December, whichever comes first. The NBA season generally begins in late October, but it is still unclear how the pandemic will affect the timing of this season and the next.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a Twitter interview on Monday that he had told league officials that they were unlikely to be able to make decisions until April.

“I don’t think it necessarily means that on May 1 we will be [making a decision,]Said Silver. “It doesn’t mean that internally, both in the league and in discussions with our players and teams, we’re not looking at many different scenarios to restart the season, but I think it’s honestly too early , given what has happened at the moment. , to even be able to plan or predict where we will be in a few weeks. “

When the league first suspended operations after Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, the NBA held a conference call with the team’s governors in which it was expected that the closure would last at least 30 days. The league will cross this threshold this week.

In the meantime, the teams have lost much of the revenue that would have been generated from these games. The Lakers are one of the most profitable teams in the league, but downsized during the 2011 lockout, as did many teams.

The lockout year was the last time games were lost during the regular season.

The regular season was scheduled to end on April 15, with the playoffs starting three days later.

The Lakers (49-14) have the best record in the Western Conference, 5 1/2 games ahead of the Clippers (44-20). The Milwaukee Bucks (53-12) lead the East.