Lady Gaga apologizes to Jimmy Fallon after awkward interview

Fallon had called Gaga via FaceTime on April 2 and immediately tried to stop the interview.

“I can’t, Jimmy. I can’t speak right now. I’m really sorry, it’s just like, a really weird moment,” said Lady Gaga in Wednesday’s interview, adding later, “I can’t see you. Am I on TV?” Struck, Gaga first suggested that she chat with Fallon again on Friday before quickly turning to a date on Monday. “I can’t tell you everything at the moment because I’m working on the details. I have a lot of phone calls to make.”

It turned out that the big news was the announcement of the Global Citizen and World Health Organization virtual charity concert “One World: Together At Home” which is scheduled for April 18. Fallon is actually one of the hosts alongside Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

“I’m really sorry,” Lady Gaga said Monday, referring to last week’s strange conversation. “We weren’t quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it. Thank you. I love you; I love your viewers and everyone at home watching; I just wish to everyone good luck. “