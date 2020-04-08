Lady Gaga apologizes to Jimmy Fallon after awkward interview

Fallon had called Gaga via FaceTime on April 2 and immediately tried to stop the interview.
“I can’t, Jimmy. I can’t speak right now. I’m really sorry, it’s just like, a really weird moment,” said Lady Gaga in Wednesday’s interview, adding later, “I can’t see you. Am I on TV?” Struck, Gaga first suggested that she chat with Fallon again on Friday before quickly turning to a date on Monday. “I can’t tell you everything at the moment because I’m working on the details. I have a lot of phone calls to make.”
“I’m really sorry,” Lady Gaga said Monday, referring to last week’s strange conversation. “We weren’t quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it. Thank you. I love you; I love your viewers and everyone at home watching; I just wish to everyone good luck. “
Artists scheduled include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and Keith Urban.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/KFawvfCVubw/index.html