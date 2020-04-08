L.A. establishes clearinghouse for coronavirus supplies

Faced with dwindling supplies and urgent needs, Los Angeles plans to create its own real-time medical clearinghouse to help hospitals buy essential equipment as the coronavirus crisis escalates.

For weeks, while COVID-19 patients flooded hospitals in California and the United States, front-line medical workers were left without basic protective gear like masks and gowns. Federal supplies have been slow to deploy and state resources have not been sufficient.

Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and even private doctors are scrambling to find their own supplies, but the market is flooded with fraudulent sellers and inflated prices, leaving many healthcare providers stranded not only by lack of items to buy, but by bad actors attacking their despair.

Last week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tapped the head of the Port of Los Angeles, Gene Seroka, in an attempt to leverage the city’s resources to overcome the chaos. Seroka said on Tuesday that the city is launching a website, lovela.org, which will allow city-approved vendors to list their products and allow local medical facilities to find supplies and view inventory in real time.

“There are a lot of opportunists out there,” said Seroka. “We have to sift through all of this to see if the people we are dealing with have their interests aligned with us, to try to help those who are medically ill.”

This week, a health union was the latest victim of scams, after believing it had found a source of 39 million N95 masks, only to find out later that there was a problem with the vendor. The masks never materialized, triggering a federal investigation. Healthcare professionals across the state said they were inundated with bogus offers and lacked the capacity and expertise to sort them out.

Seroka said his team of about 18 volunteers spent the week examining about 70 vendors, focusing on five items that local hospitals deemed most needed: N95 respiratory masks and surgical masks; dresses; face protection; fans; and equipment used for intravenous infusions. The city plans to use its purchasing power to negotiate with buyers and seek new suppliers who have gone into the production of medical equipment in recent days.

“We can’t fill everything, but we’re just trying to build up stocks and create another avenue for hospitals that need these products,” said Seroka. “We have to win big wins quickly.”

On the backend, Seroka said the city will take advantage of the port’s technology and expertise, which moved nearly $ 300 billion in freight last year and is the busiest port in the Western Hemisphere. , to follow up on freight to speed up deliveries and make sure the city isn’t buying goods under hospitals, he’s trying to help.

“I don’t want to find myself in a situation where I’m trying to buy gloves but I stepped over three hospital companies to reach them,” he said.

California too launched a website this week aimed to resolve the supply crisis, but this effort is largely for sellers and those wishing to donate goods.

Nick Vyas, executive director of the Marshall Center for Global Supply Chain Management at USC, said Los Angeles has purchasing and logistics resources that could help solve supply problems, but cautioned that it should still fight for goods against larger players, thus limiting its effectiveness.

“We will have to compete with the state, other states and the federal government,” said Vyas. “The problem is that everyone is competing for limited resources.”