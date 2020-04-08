Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have launched a virtual camp for children. Now they’re hiring camp counselors

Hello Bello is the couple’s family brand that sells baby products such as diapers, vitamins and lotions. In early April, Camp Hello Bello was launched on Instagram to help children stay busy while families stay at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We know parenting is difficult (and now more than ever) and being at home all day is even more difficult, so we want to do it together (virtually, of course),” reads a press release. from Hello Bello.

From story time to craft classes to singalongs, Camp Hello Bello – which is free – offers a variety of activities during the week. Each Sunday, this week’s virtual camp schedule is published online

The company is now accepting applications for more camp counselors to fill the April calendar.

Bell launched the virtual camp experience on April 1 by reading “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy. “Hello campers, I’m your camp counselor Kristen Bell,” she said, before reading. “I see that everyone has asked for his bunk and put on his underwear, so let’s get started.” Bell then took a moment to report to all the other parents who were stuck at home and read some camp rules. “Rule number one, do whatever [audible beep] you have to do to stay sane … Almost exactly a year ago today, we created Hello Bello for a reason because parenting alone is difficult, “said Bell.” And we didn’t know how difficult it could be, because parenting alone in quarantine is uh, well it’s impossible. “ In addition to the activities, Hello Bello also offers prices to campers throughout the month.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/FWoWAQ8Ph1Y/index.html