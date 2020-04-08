Korean baseball organization plays intrasquad games

The idea that the Korean Baseball Organization can provide a way for the Major League Baseball to navigate the delicate logistics of starting a season would have more merit if the league had a solid foundation.

South Korea could be well ahead of the new coronavirus control curve, to the point that the 10-team KBO is currently playing intrasquad games for the start of the season in early May. But the base on which the KBO hopes to build a season seems as unstable as in the United States.

“I don’t know when the season will start because an epidemic and the KBO may be closed,” former Angels catcher Hank Conger said on the phone from Busan, South Korea, where the Huntington-born native is on Tuesday. in its first season. as a capture instructor for the KBO Lotte Giants.

“They’re so careful with everything I really believe that if a player on a team gets it, they could delay it for another month, and everything falls apart. You know how easily it can spread inside a clubhouse. “

The fact that the KBO teams are on the field while all American sports leagues are closed attests to South Korea’s successful efforts – at least compared to most other countries – to mitigate the impact of COVID -19.

A network of laboratories in the country started preparing in February for the possibility of widespread transmissions. In early March, an average of 12,000 patients were tested per day, most in free mobile test stations the same day and in around fifty driving clinics across the country.

South Korea on Tuesday confirmed more than 10,000 coronavirus patients and 192 deaths after testing more than 350,000 people in two months. Early detection, isolation and treatment resulted in a mortality rate of less than 1%, compared to more than 3% worldwide.

The country, with a population of 51 million, reported fewer than 50 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, the smallest daily increase since the start of infections. February 21. At its peak, on February 29, more than 900 new cases were reported in one day.

In the United States, with more than six times the population of South Korea, more than 378,000 infections were reported and nearly 12,000 people died on Tuesday.

“The most important thing here is that when the virus broke out, the whole country put a pretty tight lock on everything,” said Conger. “The government sends a daily text message to tell people,” Hey, there is an epidemic here, an epidemic there, try to stay inside as much as possible. “They were very proactive about it.”

The Giants were in Australia to train in the spring when the pandemic broke out in South Korea, delaying the team’s return by two weeks until mid-March.

By then, all major public facilities, including schools and gymnasiums, have been closed. People were advised to avoid public gatherings. Strict social distancing measures have been put in place. Protective masks were mandatory, as Conger learned when trying to open a Korean bank account.

The COVID-19 pandemic forces the South Korean baseball league to play intra-team matches in stadiums without supporters. (Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images)

“I forgot my mask because I came straight from the field with my translator,” said Conger, who played with the Angels from 2010 to 2014 and retired after 2016. “I walked in, and everyone people literally looked at me, the workers, the people standing in line for a cashier.

“One of the ladies came over and said to my translator,” Hey, I’m sorry, but we’re pretty strict right now, and he has to wear a mask if he wants to enter the building. “So I had to walk half a mile back to the baseball field to get my mask.”

The start of the 144-game KBO season, originally scheduled for March 28, has been postponed several times. The plan now is to start a six-game exhibition season on April 21 and the regular season in early May.

The Giants, whose lineup includes two former major league pitchers – Dan Straily and Adrian Sampson – practiced six days a week and played three or four intrasquad games, which are broadcast on YouTube.

Entering the 26,800-seat outdoor Sajik baseball stadium, players and team workers go through an infrared camera that measures body temperature.

When a Giants player had a slight fever on March 24, training was canceled and the rest of the team was sent home to isolate themselves. An immediate player test for COVID-19 was negative.

Players and coaches wore masks for the first week of training and games, but most scrapped them in late March.

“We were trying to be extremely careful about everything, but a lot of the guys were having trouble breathing,” said Conger. “It’s a distraction, especially when you’re on the plate and you can feel your breath bounce on your face.”

KBO officials are discussing the possibility of opening the season without fans. Or they could limit the number of fans so that they can distance themselves socially from each other.

The Giants have one of the most passionate supporters of KBO, where fans often sing and sing throughout games, but Conger can’t imagine people from this 3.5 million port city thrilling the stadium. so early.

“Even with temperature controls, many people are side by side,” said Conger, whose parents were born in Korea. “Especially with Korean culture, how everyone is very careful.”

There have not yet been any positive COVID-19 cases among KBO players or employees, but each step towards the season and a return to something that resembles normalcy still seems precarious.

The start of the Nippon Professional Baseball season in Japan, scheduled for April 24, is now on hold after three Hanshin Tigers players tested positive. Could the KBO suffer the same fate with a positive test?

“At this point, should you test all the other players?” Said Conger. “Because you don’t really know how long this guy has had it. It’s the biggest scare on everyone’s mind now, if a player or a coach gets it. then I think a lot could fall apart. “