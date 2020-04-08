‘Killing Eve’ star Fiona Shaw teases ‘darker’ season 3

The character of Kion Eve from Fiona Shaw, MI6 patron Carolyn Martens has always been a mystery – but that will change in season 3, with a premiere at 9 p.m. Sunday on BBC America and AMC.

“The public gets to know Carolyn a lot more [this season]”, Shaw, 61, told The Post on the phone from his London home.

“As you enter a third season, the audience knows the characters so well that it is really important that they deepen these people a little bit,” she said. “The audience knows what they know, but they need to be fed new aspects of the characters. I think this season does that with everyone. “

The Emmy-nominated spy thriller follows the cat and mouse game between assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and ex-M6 agent Eve (Sandra Oh). Season 2 saw Eve and Villanelle working together to defeat a common enemy, but it ended on a tense note, Villanelle shooting Eve and leaving her for dead.

But no drama would be possible without Carolyn pulling the strings.

“I like that she’s so smart, so witty and so powerful, yet she’s full of flaws,” said Shaw, who deserved a nod for Emmy. “I think she speaks the language of people well beyond the 40s and also appeals to younger people. It is sort of 20th century together. She was obviously trained by MI6 agents after the Cold War. And she’s very cool, but she’s not wasted … she took Eve under her wing, which was a powerful thing to do. He is a very generous person in many ways. “

Shaw says she can’t say much about the season 3 plot, but describes it as “darker.” She also says that Carolyn gets a new assistant who provides comic relief.

“The writing is so wonderful, and this season the story is swerving,” she says. “Carolyn has a wonderful new assistant, Mo [played by Raj Bajaj], which is very funny. In some ways, I think history has darkened. “

Born in Ireland, Shaw – who divides her time between London and New York with her economist / writer Sonali Deraniyagala – is known for the franchise “Harry Potter” (she played Petunia Dursley) and for her theater work with the Royal Shakespeare Company , Broadway and the National Theater – which provided unlikely inspiration for her interpretation of Carolyn.

“In some ways, [Carolyn] is very similar to my boss at the National Theater – Baroness Jenny McIntosh, ”says Shaw. “Jenny has many of the qualities of Carolyn. I’m not trying to make it iconic; I try to make it as smart and real as possible. I love everything about her. It is very interesting that she is not afraid of Villanelle, she is not afraid of Eve. He is a very scared person.

“However, she also has to take on the seriousness of the various threats that come her way, so she’s a high octane person,” she says. “When I was in New York playing Medea [on Broadway] he was also a person with a high octane number, but more visceral. “

Before her role in “Killing Eve,” Shaw had no personal interest in spy stories – but has since delved into the genre, she says.

“I don’t think I’ve ever approached a spy story. I did later; I just read most of PD James, because I was interested in a detective’s idea of ​​who did what, “she said.” But since adolescence, I was not interested in detective literature … So, in this way, it is very refreshing for me to play with enormous moral heroines, either Beckett’s “Happy Days” or “Medea” or “Electra” – and playing someone who doesn’t have that moral at all.

“This is new territory for me.”