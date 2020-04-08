Kevin Garnett rips Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor: Snake

Kevin Garnett will soon be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, but the former MVP may have to wait much longer before being honored by his longtime team.

Garnett, who spent his first 12 NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and has become the all-time franchise leader in all important statistics, does not think he will see his retired No. 21 in the rafters of Minneapolis under the ownership of Glen Taylor.

Garnett, who was drafted by Taylor’s team after graduating from high school in 1995 and retired with the Timberwolves in 2016, called Taylor a “snake” in a recent interview with The Athletic, claiming that before signing with Minnesota for its final season, then operations president / head coach Flip Saunders promised that Garnett “would join the property group succeeding Taylor and / or being a key franchise decision maker”, but that Taylor dropped the deal when Saunders died this fall.

“At this point, I don’t want a relationship with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him,” said Garnett. “I love my Timberwolves, I will always love my guys, I will always love the people who f— with me there. I will always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don’t do business with snakes. I do not do business with the mother-snake——. I try not to deal with snakes openly or with people who look like snakes. “

Garnett doesn’t seem open to fixing fences with Taylor – and doesn’t seem worried that it could cost him his rightful place in the rafters.

“Glen knows where I’m at, I’m not having fun,” said Garnett, who was appointed MVP with the team in 2004. “First of all, it’s not authentic. Second, he suffers the pressure from many fans and, I guess, from the community there. Glen and I had an understanding before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went hand in hand with Flip. For that, I will not forgive not to Glen. I won’t forgive him for that. I thought he was a righteous man, a righteous businessman, and when Flip died, everything went with him. There is no reason to complain “Just keep going. I treasure my years in Minnesota and in that community.”

The Celtics announced in February that Garnett’s number 5 would be removed in the 2020-21 season. Garnett spent six years in Boston, winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2008) as he led the Celtics to their first championship in 22 years.