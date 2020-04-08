Kayleigh McEnany to become Trump’s fourth press secretary

McEnany arrives at the post with a multitude of Republican communications and television experiences, starting with an internship during the 2004 Bush-Cheney campaign, where she worked as an intern in a local Tampa office as a high school student. . From there, she interned in a governor’s campaign and with a member of Congress in Florida.

A graduate of Georgetown University in 2010, McEnany received a law degree from Harvard University and began a career in production media at Fox News.

Like other members of the administration, including President Donald Trump, she has made controversial comments in the past, such as stoking the “birther” conspiracy theory regarding President Barack Obama’s citizenship in 2012, two tweets appearing to make light on the racist attack.

McEnany gained prominence – and also caught the eye of then-candidate Trump – in the 2016 presidential election, when she was frequently on the air as a political commentator on CNN.

The role of an expert, she said, gave her a voice she had never found before working in politics.

“There are a lot of political calculations that go into decision making, each campaign and primary tries to position itself ideologically in one place or another. But I have always been someone who, I just like to say what what I think and like to say what I think the media gives you this freedom to – you don’t have to say what someone wants to hear, you can say what you think and what you believe. And one of the reasons why I think Donald Trump has been so successful is taking this attribute from what I find in the media to politics, ” she said to the Georgetown University podcast “Fly on the Wall” in 2018.

After the election, McEnany wrote a book about Trump voters and joined the Republican National Committee as a spokesperson, moving on to Trump’s re-election campaign as national press secretary in February 2019. She has been a frequent pro-Trump presence on cable and local news in the role, a shameless defender of the president and his policies.

“I was that heavily outnumbered blonde girl fighting for Donald Trump,” McEnany said of her stint at CNN, saying that she jumped to RNC because she “wanted to be in the fight “and play a more active role in political strategy and planning, while continuing to debate on television.

The new position of the White House is also a kind of homecoming. McEnany was interned in the Bush administration press workshop as a second-year intern at Georgetown University, where she was responsible for browsing news in southeastern newspapers to help writing a daily briefing for the chief of staff, she told the university podcast.

McEnany recalled “entering the White House and crossing paths with people like Dana Perino, walking past these senior Bush officials, as a young student.”

Now she will be the top official.

Those who have worked with her describe her meticulous preparation and attention to detail, an intelligent but low maintenance surrogate who came prepared and never asked for help from her assistants.

Each Trump press secretary – Stephanie Grisham, Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer – has taken on a role in an administration that prides itself on its unorthodox press strategy. It is unclear how McEnany will hold this position, although she may play a more public role than her predecessor, Grisham, who never held a press briefing during her tenure as press secretary and has made rare appearances on Fox News.

With Trump and senior administration officials directing the press directly on the coronavirus every day, the question of how and when McEnany resumes briefings is much less urgent in the redesign of the press shop.

McEnany’s credibility as a messenger for coronaviruses could be tested by comments she made in late February, seeming to play down the severity of the epidemic in the United States.

“This president will always give priority to America, he will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus coming here,” she said during a canceled Fox Business Network program. “We will not see terrorism coming here. And is it not refreshing when we compare it to the terrible presidency of President Obama?”

At 31, McEnany is one of the youngest press secretaries to hold this position. Dee Dee Myers, who served in the Clinton administration, was also 31 when she took office, but Ron Ziegler was only 29 when he held the title in the Nixon administration.

“Never feel too young to ask for something,” said McEnany to the Georgetown University podcast. “You might just have an opportunity if you knock on this door hard enough.”

McEnany underwent a preventive double mastectomy in 2018 after learning that she had the BRCA-2 genetic mutation that put her at risk for breast cancer, which she has talked about publicly since.