by April 8, 2020 entertainment
Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry to Present at Easter Virtual Service

According to the CNN KPRC affiliate, Rapper Kanye West, singer Mariah Carey and media mogul Tyler Perry will participate in the church’s virtual Easter service.
Houston-based mega church to host his Easter service “Hope Is Alive” Sunday that it will broadcast.

Many places of worship have moved to virtual services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Church officials said Easter service would be pre-recorded on Friday and local officials, including Houston police chief Art Acevedo and Houston fire chief Sam Peña are expected to record prayers for the city .

West has already teamed up with Osteen.

Last November, the rapper brought his popular Sunday service to church.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/aporDHR-LNE/index.html

