Justin Turner on the fame of ‘Tiger King’ and saving the MLB season

We’re used to seeing Justin Turner interrupting a game with a single swing, but breaking the internet with a tweet isn’t his thing. But these are indeed unusual moments. So when the third base Dodgers player shared, “BREAKING NEWS FOLKS There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on @Netflix”, coupled with a video from one of the stars of the documentary series making the announcement, it had a strange meaning.

“My wife, Kourtney, had started her podcast, and on the second episode, we spent about 20 minutes talking about” Tiger King, “” he said in an interview with The Times on Tuesday. “One of my wife’s friends thought it would be fun to go to Cameo (a site where you buy personalized celebrity cries) and meet one of the ‘Tiger King’. She didn’t know Jeff Lowe in advance, and we didn’t know he was going to tell us there was a new episode. “

Which was a relief to hear. I don’t know about you, but after the initial joy of maybe having more Joe Exotic in our lives, I found myself asking, “Why does JT know people from” Tiger “?”

“Seeing it all evolve from my original tweet to go everywhere was crazy,” said Turner, whose video was close to 700,000 views Tuesday night. “I hope there’s really an extra episode because it ended up like an unanswered cliffhanger. We know Joe Exotic is in prison, but what else? And the others? “

Legitimate questions.

Speaking of questions, I had a lot for Turner. When I asked him who on the list was closest to the exotic, he replied, without hesitation, Tony Gonsolin. The pitcher’s mustache and hair were two reasons. Then there is his nickname: “the cat man”, for his love of cats and cat shirts.

As for the Dodger who most resembles Joe’s sworn enemy, Carole Baskin …

“I don’t know if I want to throw a teammate under the bus,” said Turner, hesitantly. “We all think Carole is the bad guy. There is something in it. She tried to make herself holier than you, but she has something strange. We don’t have Caroles on our team … maybe we all got rid of it. “

When Turner was not on Netflix, he and his wife were busy raising funds to help feed Angelenos crippled by the economic devastation of the pandemic. The Justin Turner Foundation works with the Dream Center and local restaurants to provide hot meals to those who need them. The non-profit Dream Center has served nearly 200,000 meals to date, with help not only from Turner, but also Dodgers Corey Seager teammates, Alex Wood, Ross Stripling, Max Muncy and Chris Taylor. The couple also work with their sportswear endorser, Adidas, to provide comfortable shoes for frontline workers who have to stand for countless hours.

“We launched the shoe initiative as a way to cheer up the people who work hard for all of us but go unnoticed,” said Turner, who personally reviews the nominations and selects the recipients. “Kourtney and I pack the shoes and send them to the winner to say thank you.”

Turner said he recently bought more gym equipment and bikes to stay in shape until the start of the season. It’s a season that had already been infected with controversy before a single throw was thrown, thanks to the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal that deprived the Dodgers of a 2017 championship. He shared his ideas on the way to improve the game. Recently, he suggested to the teams to play only one additional round and if the match is still a draw at the end of the 10th, the teams organize a home run derby to determine the winner. It’s a good idea.

He is asked about another idea, that which made the rounds on Tuesday with less applause: the quarantine calendar would have been discussed by the owners and the players in which, to save the season, the 30 major league teams would play the season in empty soccer fields at Phoenix surface.

The idea prompted rapid reaction, with critics citing a logistical nightmare compounded by the number of months – around 4½ – during which players and coaches would live and play in virtual isolation away from their families.

“It’s easy for my guy category,” he said. “I am married, but I have no children. For the single or the guys with children at home, it is much more difficult. You ask for much more – to be alone or not to see your children. “

Speaking for himself, Turner said he just wanted to go out and play. If that means in a stadium without supporters, too bad. The heat of Arizona in summer? Bring it on. “I’m going to pack a lot of sunscreen and disinfectant,” he said jokingly.

“I didn’t need help to love baseball before, but during that time, it really made you appreciate the little things,” he said. “Like driving in the field or being in the weight room with guys talking about shit.” The things you can normally complain about when things were normal, you say to yourself now, “ Man, I wish I could have been in a position to be able to complain about these things now. Whatever the season … I don’t care. … I just want to find a way to get to the field. “