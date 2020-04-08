John Prine deceased: Sheryl Crow and Stephen Colbert pay tribute

John Prine, one of the most revered singer-songwriters of the past half century, died on Tuesday of complications from the coronavirus at 73 years of age.

Prine, a two-time Grammy winner who received the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 62nd Grammys Awards earlier this year, has been hospitalized since March 26.

Country singer-songwriter Margo Price, who recorded a duo of Prine’s 1984 song “Unwed Fathers” last year, tweeted, “I’m empty.”

“It hurts to read the news … My hero is gone.” My friend is gone. We will love you forever John Prine, ”wrote Price.

“He sings with the angels,” tweeted musician Sheryl Crow. “We will miss you but your songs will continue to live.”

Many others remembered Prine by sharing links and lyrics to her music.

Despite ourselves, we will end up sitting on a rainbow,

Against all odds, darling, we are the grand door prize,

We will thwart our noses with our faces,

