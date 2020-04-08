John Cusack is the latest star to push 5G conspiracy theory

It looks like he no longer wants “high fidelity”.

Actor John Cusack is the latest Hollywood star to jump into crazy conspiracy theories about the alleged dangers of powerful new 5G networks, which some say weaken human immunity, making people more susceptible to COVID-19.

“5 – G wil [sic] to be very very bad for people’s health “, tweeted the main star from the 2000 film based on Nick Hornby’s novel “High Fidelity”.

“I have had sources in the scientific – and medical community,” he said on Tuesday – angrily calling his critics “just DUMB” and “ f – ing Sheep. “

Cusack, 53, never specified the dangers he feared – but his attack came amid a growing plot linking the network to the global spread of the coronavirus.

Actor Woody Harrelson, as well as singer M.I.A., are just a few of the celebrities who have pushed theories that networks started in Wuhan, China, at the same time as the deadly pandemic. Some suggest that the radiation of the powerful new technology weakens the immune system, making people more susceptible to the virus – while others believe it is the cause of the coronavirus.

The plot was blamed for a series of criminal attacks on telephone towers in the United Kingdom, with British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, condemning it as “dangerous nonsense”.

Cusack a said previously it supports parents refusing vaccinations – an argument put forward by many 5G conspiracy theorists, GQ noted, including Star of paper planes M.I.A.

Cusack’s latest tweet sparked outrage from 1.6 million followers, including a meme from his famous boombox outfit scene in “Say Anything”, with the caption, “5G is just a fancy radio.”

Conspiracy theories have been called “the worst kind of fake news” by British medical director Stephen Powis, BBC notes.

“Conspiracy theorists are a danger to public health who has already read a Facebook page”, Dr. Michael Head of the University of Southampton said to the Evening Standard.

“Celebrities fanning the flames of these conspiracy theorists should be ashamed of themselves.”