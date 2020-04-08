Joel Osteen’s Easter includes Kanye, Tyler Perry, Mariah Carey

Megachurch pastor Joel Osteen calls some of his famous friends to participate in the virtual Easter Sunday service at Lakewood Church.

Osteen, 57, who has been delivering sermons online since March, has invited Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry and Kanye West, along with the rapper’s Sunday service choir, to each resume a segment of the live stream from Lakewood Church.

“Everything came together,” says Osteen. “It just sort of fell into place.”

“I have known Mariah for years,” said the televangelist. tells TMZ, explaining that Carey had called him to help him “do his part to bring hope and uplift the nation”, by paying tribute to healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic of coronavirus.

As for Perry, Osteen says his congregation will be happy to see his longtime friend again. “He is a very powerful speaker,” he says. “The people of Lakewood love it.”

The preacher also admits that he “does not know exactly [West is] will do “with its air time, but it is not the first time that the two adore together. They joined last year in November in the auditorium of 16,800 seats of the Reverend in Houston, then in again earlier this year for an event at the Yankee Stadium hosted by the Osteen and his wife Victoria, this time with the Ye choir.

All those involved will practice social distancing. How will a mega choir succeed?

“Kanye is one of a kind,” he added. “He will find a way to do it.”

Osteen covered his opinions on other US ministers who challenged lock orders in their states, including a deceased coronavirus pastor after criticizing “mass hysteria” of the virus and preaching to crowds in New Orleans .

“I don’t want to judge anyone else. People are deeply attached to their faith,” says Osteen.

“I saw fit to honor the authorities,” he added. “It is not a lack of faith that we have no service – it is a respect for humanity.”