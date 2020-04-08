Joe Harris will not stop shooting during the quarantine of coronaviruses

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting a large part of society and four nets tested positive for COVID-19, Joe Harris has reassured fans that he is in good health – although he is trapped in quarantine and must find creative ways to do what he is best known for: shooting the rock.

“Yes, everyone is healthy, thankfully,” Harris said on Monday during an Instagram Live session on the NBA account. “Obviously crazy moments for everyone, but really lucky on my side that everything is going well.”

With the NBA season suspended on March 11, four nets tested positive for coronavirus soon after. Everything is fine now, but with excluded teams and safe distance players, it has been difficult to try to stay in shape if and when play resumes.

Harris got a stationary bike from the Nets, receives daily workouts from the performance team and has been doing bodyweight exercises for the past few weeks. But his mind works like a shooter, so this is what the 3-point champion nicknamed “Joey Buckets” by his teammates instinctively finds himself doing, even in his apartment.

“I have basketballs around, I have enough space in my apartment where I can tinker with different basketball training apps like HomeCourt, do different dribbling exercises,” said Harris. “Then, just a little shot, if you’re sitting on the couch watching Netflix hang out, I can just sit there and shoot like you would during the day when you were a kid, just lying there thinking about different scenarios , to shoot the ball in your hands.

“I’m going to sit there and shoot one-handed, left-handed [shots]. It’s one of those things if you’re just sitting there discovering different ways to pass the time. I am no different from many of us; I love the game, I’m going to do different things with basketball just passing the time. “

Harris loves not only basketball, but also in Brooklyn. In February, the unrestricted free agent on hold said he hoped to sign with the Nets again this summer, and on Monday he told Ian Eagle of the YES Network that he would like to remain a net for life.

“In [an] ideal world, I would play my entire career in Brooklyn, “said Harris.

“I came with [GM] Sean [Marks] even the property. It’s just one of those things where you have a close connection with a lot of people in the organization. You all came together.

“I have been here for four years now and have had incredible relationships with everyone in the organization. It’s amazing to see where we went from the first year to now. And I obviously want to be part of it, and have been part of it for a long time. “