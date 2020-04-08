Jim Gaffigan and his wife try to feed the New York front line

Mount of Manhattan Sinai Hospital is where Jeannie had an almost fatal brain tumor removed in 2017. She gives her life to the doctors and nurses there, which is why she and her husband try give back to medical personnel on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been informed that, of course, [the hospital] is under a lot of pressure. They work crazy hours. We cannot provide PPE (protective equipment) but we thought we could send hamburgers. So we teamed up with Shake Shack and sent food for a period of work, “said Jim Gaffigan CNN in a recent interview.

“These medical workers need a little daylight, whatever,” said Jeannie Gaffigan.

The couple launched a fundraising effort to deliver food to hospitals in New York’s five boroughs through their non-profit organization, Imagine Society