Jim Gaffigan and his wife try to feed the New York front line

Mount of Manhattan Sinai Hospital is where Jeannie had an almost fatal brain tumor removed in 2017. She gives her life to the doctors and nurses there, which is why she and her husband try give back to medical personnel on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have been informed that, of course, [the hospital] is under a lot of pressure. They work crazy hours. We cannot provide PPE (protective equipment) but we thought we could send hamburgers. So we teamed up with Shake Shack and sent food for a period of work, “said Jim Gaffigan CNN in a recent interview.
“These medical workers need a little daylight, whatever,” said Jeannie Gaffigan.
“We launched this #FoodForFearless hashtag campaign,” said Jeannie Gaffigan. “People may not have money to buy pizza for a group, but they can have a few dollars to get a cup of coffee. They can just donate two dollars and we can spend it a treat that we will send to the hospitals. “
“We were talking about things we can do because you feel so helpless. You want to help so many people,” said Jim Gaffigan. “We thought maybe there were people who are separated from their families, who want to join ours for dinner. So it started as a kind of simple idea. Now we are using it as an opportunity to raise funds while we have the “dinner with Gaffigans. “”
Although having five children sheltered under one roof has its challenges, the Gaffigans make the most of it.
“You spend a lot of time with your children. You get a lot of interactions,” he said. “This is something we should be very grateful for.”
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/EWQ7RWN3kSo/index.html