Japanese baseball delayed again due to coronavirus

Nippon Professional Baseball has announced that the start of the Japanese baseball season, which has been postponed to April 24, will not occur until late May at the earliest.

But it could be much longer than that after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of national emergency on Tuesday. A prominent baseball agent in correspondence with a team official in Japan has been informed by this executive that with the declared national emergency, the NPB does not expect to begin until the end of June. An MLB club official confirmed that this was also the news.

NPB executive Atsushi Ihara told reporters in Japan the delay of at least a month.

The Japanese league initially delayed the start of its season until April 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic and did so even after three Hanshin Tiger players tested positive for coronavirus.

However, Abe declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, which should last at least a month and cover Tokyo and six other prefectures that represent most of the Japanese teams, such as Tokyo Giants and Yakult Swallows.

The fact that Japan has resumed spring training, although without fans in the crowd, after its initial wave with the virus was seen as encouraging in some areas of the MLB. But the virus being caught by Tiger players and this national emergency unleashed as the virus rebounded more substantially in Japan is a symbol of the difficulty of making firm plans in any sports league.