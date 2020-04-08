Japan declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases soar

Japan declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as the number of coronavirus cases increased in the country.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed the one-month ordinance for Tokyo and six other districts, asking – but not forcing – residents to stay at home.

“The most important thing is that each of us changes our activity,” Abe told a government task force as he urged residents to reduce their contact with others by 70 to 80 percent for a month.

Abe described the coronavirus pandemic as “the greatest post-war crisis,” with nearly 4,000 cases reported in the country with more than 90 deaths.

The announcement came after a weekend with two consecutive days when the number of new COVID-19 cases increased by more than 100. The country reported more than 1,000 new cases in April alone.

Abe had been forced to declare an emergency as more and more medical experts pressed for such measures.

In addition to the request for a stay at home; the emergency statement provides advice to schools on temporary closings and requests to close non-essential businesses and stores. It also requests the cancellation or postponement of events and exhibitions.

The Abe administration also announced a $ 1 trillion stimulus package to support the country during the coming economic downturn.

A state of emergency could cut consumer spending by about $ 23 billion, causing Japan’s annual GDP to fall by 0.4%, according to a recent report by Takahide Kiuchi, economist at the Nomura Research Institute.

Japan was different from its neighbor in South Korea in how to stop the spread of the virus. Instead of deploying a massive and large-scale test regiment like Korea, Japan attempted to stop COVID-19 by closely monitoring and controlling cluster sites for the virus.

But this technique seems to be weakening, with the country reporting a sharp increase in cases unrelated to known patients.