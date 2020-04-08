Jadeveon Clowney Loses Seahawks’ Interest in Twist

Jadeveon Clowney apparently overplayed his hand.

After lowering its asking price last week to $ 17 million, the Seahawks have reportedly returned the 27-year-old rusher and are no longer interested in bringing it back for a second season.

Tuesday, NFL Network Mike Garafolo characterized the odds of Clowney returning to Seattle as “slim to none”. He added that the Seahawks “are moving to plans B, C and D” and “are not actively pursuing Clowney at this time”.

Last week, Seattle signed the pass Benson Mayowa for a one-year, $ 3 million contract, and “Plan B, C, and D” could involve former Minnesota defender Everson Griffen, who is not still not signed.

Last year, Clowney was traded to Seattle from Houston and recorded three sacks, 21 tackles and four fumbles in 13 games.

Despite the uneven results of 2019, the former No. 1 coach was considered one of the most prominent free agents entering this off-season and was looking for a deal worth $ 20 million, which would have put him in line with the salaries of the best defenders like DeMarcus Lawrence of the Cowboys and Khalil Mack of the Bears. Earlier, he turned down an offer of $ 17 million a year from the Dolphins and an offer of $ 18.5 million a year from the Seahawks in hopes of finding gold elsewhere.

“No one has reached Clowney’s price or even, as far as I understand, is very close to it”, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said in March. “So at this point it looks like he’s ready to wait for the right deal.”

The Dolphins went ahead, signing cheap defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson after Clowney rejected their offer.

At the time, the Seahawks still wanted to bring it back, but had “not yet reached its price,” said Rapoport.

Clowney’s disappointing free agency could be an unpredictable byproduct of the coronavirus pandemic. With NFL physics suspended indefinitely, teams are unable to assess the often injured player who has only played 16 games once (2017).

South Carolina’s versatile product has been hampered by injuries since going to university, but has always been selected No. 1 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Texans after excelling in the combine , where he posted the best 40-meter race time among the 4.53-second defensive linemen.

Injuries began to accumulate almost immediately after entering the league. A torn meniscus and micro-fractures in his knee put Clowney away for 12 games in his first year, and he has had knee and basic surgery in the past year.

The Giants and Jets have been discussed as potential, though unlikely, landing points for Clowney.

“I would say we will be doing due diligence on everyone out there, especially at the peak position,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said during a conference call with reporters this week last. “I will not go into details or details of the conversations we have had.”

The Browns, who have the most free space in the NFL, have recently emerged as potential contenders.