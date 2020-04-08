Jack Dorsey sets aside $ 1 billion for charities. Its initial objective: relief efforts against coronaviruses

Square SQ (( Dorsey transfer $ 1 billion of his equity in– the digital payment company he also co-founded – to a limited company called Start Small, he said Tuesday in a series of tweets. Dorsey said that this amount represents about 28% of his wealth.

The first of these Start Small grants, for $ 100,000, will go to America’s Food Fund to provide meals to those affected by the coronavirus, according to a Google Doc he shared to track all the grants.

Dorsey did not specify how much of the billion dollar commitment will be spent on coronavirus relief, as opposed to other charities after the pandemic ends.

“After disarming this pandemic, the focus will be on girls’ health and education and on the UBI,” he said, referring to the concept of universal basic income. “I think they represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world.”