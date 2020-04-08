Jack Dorsey sets aside $ 1 billion for charities. Its initial objective: relief efforts against coronaviruses

Dorsey transfer $ 1 billion of his equity in Square ((SQ) – the digital payment company he also co-founded – to a limited company called Start Small, he said Tuesday in a series of tweets. Dorsey said that this amount represents about 28% of his wealth.
The first of these Start Small grants, for $ 100,000, will go to America’s Food Fund to provide meals to those affected by the coronavirus, according to a Google Doc he shared to track all the grants.
Dorsey did not specify how much of the billion dollar commitment will be spent on coronavirus relief, as opposed to other charities after the pandemic ends.
“After disarming this pandemic, the focus will be on girls’ health and education and on the UBI,” he said, referring to the concept of universal basic income. “I think they represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world.”
Dorsey’s announcement follows similar efforts from other big tech players. Amazon ((AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft ((MSFT) Co-founder Bill Gates – the two wealthiest people in the world – have each pledged $ 100 million for coronavirus relief.
Some of the largest companies in the industry are also putting their immense resources to work in the fight against the global pandemic.
Google ((GOOGL) last month committed $ 800 million – largely in the form of advertising subsidies to small businesses and health organizations. Facebook ((FB) adopted a similar advertising credit strategy while working with the authorities fight disinformation on its platforms. Apple ((AAPL), SoftBank ((SFTBF) and Ali Baba ((BABA) collectively donate millions of respiratory masks to healthcare workers.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_world/~3/Q7y3EB25xBw/index.html