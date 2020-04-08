Jack Dorsey promises $ 1B to fight the coronavirus; 28% of his wealth

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $ 1 billion in a coronary virus relief effort – 28 percent of his wealth.

A series of tweets, Dorsey said the ten-figure sum comes from his contribution to Square, which he co-founded, and his Twitter shares.

“I own a lot more Square,” Dorsey explained in a sequel tweet. “I have to pick up sales for a while.”

“The impact of the money should benefit both companies in the long run as it helps the people we want to serve,” Dorsey said of his decision to divest nearly a third of his wealth. The money will be donated through his Start Small LLC charity fund.

“Once the pandemic is dismantled, the focus shifts to girls’ health and education, as well as UBI, ”Dorsey’s tweet referred to the idea of ​​creating a“ universal basic income for all citizens ”.

Dorsey said these two questions represent the best long-term solutions to the problems of existence facing the world.

Dorsey, who has kept details of her charitable efforts privately for years, said all donations to and from the fund are now available to the public through public documents.

Dorsey’s announcement comes a few days after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos – the world’s richest man – donated $ 100 million to U.S. food banks. The figure represents less than a thousandth of a percentage of Bezos’s $ 120 billion net worth, according to Forbes.

There are more than 380,000 cases of coronavirus registered in the United States, and the number of deaths rises to about 12,300.

