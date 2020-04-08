Israeli nurse recounts death of Holocaust survivor coronavirus

Jerusalem nurse who cared for 88-year-old Aryeh Even – Israel’s first death in the coronavirus pandemic – described the heartbreaking moments of watching the Holocaust survivor die via closed circuit video, according to a report.

Rachel Gemara, 32 said in the UK Sun that it broke her heart to see Even Alone at Shaare Zedek Hospital because she feared that he would relive his heartbreaking experience during the Nazi captivity.

She said two doctors hastened to wear protective equipment because the man’s condition deteriorated rapidly, but died before their arrival.

“If it was a regular department, they could have been there in five seconds,” said Gemara.

“I imagined that being alone, scared and not knowing what was going to happen would bring back memories,” she added. “It’s claustrophobic when you’re confined to a bed and tightened.”

Born in Hungary, Even fled the Nazis with his mother and brother, taking refuge in a warehouse in Budapest with the help of the Swedish diplomat and humanitarian Raul Wallenberg, who saved the lives of thousands of Jews.

In 1949 Even moved to the Jewish state, where he became an aeronautical engineer and also worked in finance, reported The Sun. He had four children and 18 grandchildren.

“The hard part from the start was that his family couldn’t be there, and that most of the time he had to be alone,” Gemara told the chain.

Her family said in a statement that they wished they could be there with her in the dying moments.

“He was a dear and beloved man, living a full life, devoted to his family, a strong man until the end. We are sorry to have spent his last days and moments at a time when his family members could not be with him, “said the family, according to the Times of Israel.

In a long Facebook post on March 22, Gemara shared her thoughts on the loss of her beloved patient.

“My heart is broken. Friday evening, my worst fears came true as I watched my beloved patient, Aryeh Even, take his last breaths on earth.” she wrote.

“By the grace of God, two patients * angels * rush to his side. Tears in my eyes, I watch them instinctively put their hands on his eyes and recite the prayer “Shema”. They comfort him and say goodbye to him as his holy soul enters the gates of heaven, ”said Gemara.

“My dear Aryeh, you survived the horrors of the Holocaust, immigrated to Israel, established a magnificent family and your extraordinary journey ends here, in this new room, we hoped that we would never have to open”, a- she writes.

“Go in peace, go to your place of rest in peace. Pay attention to us from above. “