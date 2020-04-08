Inventories climb despite increasing number of coronavirus deaths

US stocks posted early gains on Wednesday as the number of coronavirus deaths in the country continued to climb.

Dow Jones’ industry average rose 349.75 points, or 1.5%, as hopes for the pandemic peak persisted on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes also climbed 1.3 and 1.4% respectively, after closing Tuesday in the red.

Investors remained optimistic as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump administration’s top infectious disease specialist, said the United States may be able to reopen schools by fall that officials work to contain the crisis. But experts warn that the market could tumble again as coronavirus deaths continue to climb.

“If it seems like we are out of the woods, it is only because we are like Goldilocks and we have just returned to the bear cabin,” said Nancy Davis, director of investments at Quadratic Capital. “Now we find out if all the political measures are too much, too little or well.”

The three Wall Street indices gave up big gains on Tuesday as investors struggled with the growth of the pandemic as well as falling oil prices. The decline came as the United States reported more than 1,800 new deaths from coronaviruses, the highest total on a day to date. New York, the national epicenter of the crisis, also reported a new daily record of 731 deaths after two days of roughly flat counts.

While Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that deaths are a “lagging indicator” of the current crisis, there are fears that New York City will underestimate the number of deaths as many possible victims have died at home without being tested for the virus.

“Although we know that the economic data is missing or of poor quality, if the COVID-19 data turns out to be unreliable, we will then be in a world of suffering, afloat in a sea of ​​red on a ship without a rudder – especially with investors who are trading on sentiment rather than the economy for now “, Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a comment.