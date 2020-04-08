Intriguing ESPN Monday Night Football Options

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s episode: sports media.

Could ABC push for its own 1 p.m. NFL broadcast window with CBS and Fox? – @ DougBowman247

I think this is possible, but more likely is another Sunday broadcast window. With the addition of a 17th game, the NFL could create a third package, where a current network or ABC could be involved. So, even though I think overall, you’ll see a configuration similar to the one we’ve had for years, adding another list of games seems very possible – maybe in a mid-morning window with games on neutral site.

Who would you like to see ESPN have on MNF? – @Neilschoolnik

ESPN is quite enthusiastic about adding Drew Brees. If that happens, the two games played by the most meaningful players are Ian Eagle and Kevin Burkhardt. Their two contracts expire at the end of the year and both have the capacity to further improve Brees’ potential hiring. ESPN needs sympathy and Eagle and Burkhardt are both on the air.

Submit your questions to the sports media here to be answered in a future mail

That said, CBS and Fox love Eagle and Burkhardt respectively, so it’s probably not going to be easy to detach them.

For this year, I would go with a stand for two and I can see the logic of ESPN with Steve Levy and Dan Orlovsky or Louis Riddick. They can make a trio, but that would mean more moving parts and more of a cooking atmosphere as the group would be encouraged to eventually be the # 1 team if ESPN gets a second package.

If you went with two analysts, Orlovsky and Marcus Spears have very good chemistry. It’s probably not a good time to try this idea out because Spears didn’t make any games and I’m not sure his style would translate into the booth (it could be amazing or too much), but get along good is an underrated quality, especially in three-person cabins. Spears and Orlovsky have it on “Get Up”.

If you want me to step down from the board, Steve Young is someone I would consider, but he’s been hesitant to go into the cabin over the years. No evidence has changed.

Another thing to keep in mind is that if there is no college football season in the fall, but there is the NFL, then ESPN may go with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit for a year.

Is this Marv Albert’s last season as NBA’s main announcer on TNT? – @BroadyArmand

Marv is registered until next season. Turner has the right to keep him as the # 1 player or to ask someone else to participate in the All-Star Game and the Conference Finals.

Kevin Harlan has been there for years, so he could be next. Eagle and Stan Van Gundy stood out this season as the best stand for TNT.

Will CBS keep @SEConCBS until the end of the contract in 2024? – @ auditwalk24

ESPN spent $ 300 million to take over the rights to CBS, which led many to believe that it would attempt to buy out the remaining years of CBS. It would not be shocking if the parties spoke to each other, but nothing was yet close.

There was also some acrimony after the SEC and Tony Romo competitions, so these personal feelings should be put aside.

Do you feel like you are moving forward, after the pandemic, with the cuts to Entercom when it comes to sports stations, will WFAN start to become more dependent on the content of network sports discussions like sports stations in many other parts of the country are used to? – @NYCSporty

There is a major concern among those on air that Entercom will not return to full-time local WFAN weekend programming or, more likely, will force hosts to work on a sixth day, which ‘they all do during quarantine.

We will have to see, but when the games are played, I think it has been a major advantage for the WFAN over ESPN over the years to know that they are local.

Weekend rankings don’t matter in the business, but there has been a historic advantage for WFAN, as a hometown station, over ESPN in New York. If I were WFAN, I wouldn’t want to endanger this.

Is there a chance that Big Mike will occupy a bigger place (still) on FAN’s M-F airwaves after / because of the economic difficulties of #COVID? – @ Justlucky3218

Never say never. But probably not.

What can you tell us about the shooting of the documentary Craig Carton? Who produces? Release date? – @MarkZinno

I’ve heard that it will probably be released in the fall on HBO, but of course everything is now a bit blurred due to the virus. It is produced by Street Smart Video, directed by Martin Dunn, executive producer of a 2019 documentary on Tom Seaver.

What is the best job in sports media? – @GrantWatley

Sports media coverage.