Illinois mayor suppresses rallies – then wife arrested in bar

A mayor of a small town in Illinois threatened to arrest public order violators during the coronavirus epidemic – only to have his wife arrested in a bar the following night.

Brant Walker, mayor of Alton, Illinois, said in a briefing on Friday, “These are very serious times, and please stay at home … I have asked the police to use their discretion to issue citations or make arrests. for those who refuse to follow the state residence warrant issued. “

Less than 48 hours later, police found Walker’s wife Shannon at Hiram’s Tavern in downtown Alston when she dispersed an illegal gathering in the watering place around 1 a.m. on Sunday. mayor admitted in a press release.

The mayor apologized to the city, saying he was “embarrassed” and that his wife had shown “astonishing lack of judgment”.

“I asked the police chief to treat her as he would any citizen who violates the order to” stay home “and to ensure that she does not receive any special treatment,” said Walker.

The Illinois ordinance prohibits public and private gatherings of any number of people outside of a single house or residential unit.

But the Alton police department has received several complaints that the tavern continued to operate over the weekend, the department said in a statement.

Walker’s wife was found among “several” people “inside Hiram’s tavern in an area out of public view, clearly ignoring executive order and public calls for compliance”, said the department.

Criminal charges for reckless driving have been issued “against anyone found gathering at the bar,” police said. Each will be summoned to court with a class A offense charge of up to 364 days in prison and a fine of $ 2,500.

These were the first complaints filed under the order of Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on March 20, The telegraph at Alton reported.

The owner of the bar, Hiram Y. Lewis, faces additional and independent charges, police said.

Lewis was placed in police custody and transported to Alton Prison on active warrant for his arrest outside Madison County for domestic battery.