I really want to do sports (opinion)

by April 8, 2020 Top News
How sports leagues react to coronavirus and what fans are doing to overcome it

I watched his body covered in mud buckle, then move, buckle, then move, buckle, then move. I felt a kinship with the little guy. Named “Yinka” after Yinka Dare, the late New Jersey Nets center. I told Yinka that he was fine; that with a few more hours and an adrenaline rush, he could reach his destination. I believed in Yinka and I really felt invested in its success and its happiness for life.

Suddenly, with the darkening of the sky and the arrival of raindrops, I broke my spell and I stopped talking to Yinka the snail.

This is where, beside the cool water, it struck me.

I need sports.

Really, I need sports. I have to watch Mike Trout on the plate, get into a 98 mph Gerrit Cole radiator. I need to see LeBron supporting Kawhi. I need to see Islanders goalkeeper Thomas Greiss watching a shot from John Tavares.

I need balls and strikes and dunks and blocks, backhands and forehands and Tiger Woods for the birdie. I need the Zamboni to make children laugh at the word “Zamboni”. I need stupid mascots, overly excited announcers and clever chatter.

I want to pay $ 15 for two hot dogs and a Coca-Cola – then watch the mustard splashes, inevitably, on my shirt. I want the smell of freshly cut stadium grass. I want the POP! baseball hitting catcher’s glove. I want to open a newspaper (yes, I always open newspapers) and check the ranking.

I want to ridicule the Knicks and marvel at the Yankees and wonder if the three dots of Steph Curry on the buzzer will flutter again through the string.

Hell, I even want the XFL.

For millions of people around the world, the coronavirus pandemic has been a nightmare of nightmares. And, in the context of life and death, sport means nothing. I know it. You know.

But – frankly – sport means nothing. They are an escape from gloom; an opportunity for someone to temporarily leave the blah of day-to-day blah and feel alive again.

That’s why, when Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Monday that Major League Baseball was considering a plan to restart the season in May (with games played in empty stadiums in Arizona), I felt my tear ducts start dancing.

It’s not an exaggeration – I wanted to cry about the possibility of watching a football game again.

Was it realistic? Um, probably not – and Tuesday’s statement from the MLB (“Although we discussed the idea of ​​hosting games in one location as a potential option, we did not choose that option or develop a detailed plan … “) hardly inspires confidence. There are simply too many X factors for the Majors to return next month. Too many risks.

But as I sit here, with the rain falling on my roof and Norma hiding under a blanket to escape boardwalk # 894, I hope that somehow the boys summer will come back.

To remind us that life can be what it was.

Colored.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/AacEQIQnBjM/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Tips for the virtual travels of the agoraphobic traveler

Tips for the virtual travels of the agoraphobic traveler

April 8, 2020
Baltimore police sergeant probed after coughing near woman

Baltimore police sergeant probed after coughing near woman

April 8, 2020
Coronavirus Long Island: Husband Surprises Intensive Care Nurse With Surprise Driving After Work

Coronavirus Long Island: Husband Surprises Intensive Care Nurse With Surprise Driving After Work

April 8, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *