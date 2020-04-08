I really want to do sports (opinion)

I watched his body covered in mud buckle, then move, buckle, then move, buckle, then move. I felt a kinship with the little guy. Named “Yinka” after Yinka Dare, the late New Jersey Nets center. I told Yinka that he was fine; that with a few more hours and an adrenaline rush, he could reach his destination. I believed in Yinka and I really felt invested in its success and its happiness for life.

Suddenly, with the darkening of the sky and the arrival of raindrops, I broke my spell and I stopped talking to Yinka the snail.

This is where, beside the cool water, it struck me.

I need sports.

Really, I need sports. I have to watch Mike Trout on the plate, get into a 98 mph Gerrit Cole radiator. I need to see LeBron supporting Kawhi. I need to see Islanders goalkeeper Thomas Greiss watching a shot from John Tavares. I need balls and strikes and dunks and blocks, backhands and forehands and Tiger Woods for the birdie. I need the Zamboni to make children laugh at the word “Zamboni”. I need stupid mascots, overly excited announcers and clever chatter. I want to pay $ 15 for two hot dogs and a Coca-Cola – then watch the mustard splashes, inevitably, on my shirt. I want the smell of freshly cut stadium grass. I want the POP! baseball hitting catcher’s glove. I want to open a newspaper (yes, I always open newspapers) and check the ranking. I want to ridicule the Knicks and marvel at the Yankees and wonder if the three dots of Steph Curry on the buzzer will flutter again through the string. Hell, I even want the XFL. For millions of people around the world, the coronavirus pandemic has been a nightmare of nightmares. And, in the context of life and death, sport means nothing. I know it. You know. But – frankly – sport means nothing. They are an escape from gloom; an opportunity for someone to temporarily leave the blah of day-to-day blah and feel alive again. That’s why, when Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Monday that Major League Baseball was considering a plan to restart the season in May (with games played in empty stadiums in Arizona), I felt my tear ducts start dancing. It’s not an exaggeration – I wanted to cry about the possibility of watching a football game again. Was it realistic? Um, probably not – and Tuesday’s statement from the MLB (“Although we discussed the idea of ​​hosting games in one location as a potential option, we did not choose that option or develop a detailed plan … “) hardly inspires confidence. There are simply too many X factors for the Majors to return next month. Too many risks. But as I sit here, with the rain falling on my roof and Norma hiding under a blanket to escape boardwalk # 894, I hope that somehow the boys summer will come back. To remind us that life can be what it was. Colored.

