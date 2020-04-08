Human behavior could worsen zoonoses, study finds

Analysis of data by researchers at the University of California and the University of Melbourne found that the risk of spreading viruses – when viruses pass from animals to humans – was higher when human exploitation and destruction of habitat threatened wild animals.

“The reason we did this work was to help understand what are the drivers of the spillover,” she said, and what characteristics have emerged in the past “that can help us. [prevent spillover] In the future.”

Transmission of zoonoses

A zoonosis is a disease that spreads between animals and humans and that can be caused by bacteria, parasites, fungi, and viruses, depending on American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some animal diseases may have adapted and easily transferred to humans because the biological composition of the mammal was similar to that of a human.

Transfer is also easier if humans and the species have cohabited over time, which is usually the case in humans infected with pig and animal zoonoses, said Johnson. This is because humans have grown them for food and have lived with or near them for centuries.

Humans also share more than 98% of DNA with chimpanzees and mice. This makes animals more susceptible to many of the same health problems as humans – hence their use in many laboratory studies, according to the California Biomedical Research Association (PDF).

Bats and primates are “disproportionately likely sources of viral overflow for humans” because of their biological similarity and unique metabolic regulation of immune responses to infection, said Thomas Gillespie, disease ecologist at Emory University. Gillespie did not participate in the study.

Man-made stress

The stress of human origin that mammals face also increases the risk of zoonotic overflow.

When we capture wild animals from their natural homes and market them and sell them at animal markets, they are under a lot of stress, said Johnson.

“And when that happens, they are more likely to produce a high number of viruses which they could be infected with,” she added.

A higher number of viruses means greater viral shedding, which is the expulsion and release of virus-infected shedding. So being around captured and stressed animals exposes people to higher viral loads and a greater chance of catching the virus than if we were to have contact with them in the wild, said Johnson.

Changes in mammalian populations

Researchers studied zoonotic viruses and their land mammal hosts, using 2004 to 2013 data from an internationally recognized authority on endangered species.

Among the 142 zoonotic viruses examined, 139 viruses had at least one mammalian host reported at the species level.

According to the report, domestic mammals – including cats and dogs, pigs and cattle, horses and sheep – harbor 50% of the viruses that can be transmitted to humanity, although they represent only 12 cash. Rodents, bats and primates also carried high proportions of zoonotic diseases.

There are several reasons why certain species have a higher or lower risk of zoonotic viruses, said Johnson.

Wild mammals whose conservation status is threatened are rare, so the probability that these animals meet humans is low. They can also harbor fewer parasites because their populations are smaller.

Species threatened with a reduction in the size of the population due to human exploitation – through hunting, trade and human occupation – have more than twice as many zoonotic viruses as those threatened for other reasons.

“Exploitation of wildlife through hunting and trade in wildlife may have increased the possibility of spreading the virus due to the close contact between wildlife and the humans involved in these activities,” said the report.

“The lack of awareness of society about climate change and the role of wildlife has multiplied this problem on several levels. Wildlife is on the run due to lack of habitat and food, leading to increased human exposure wild animals, “said Dr. Suresh Mittal, professor of virology at Purdue University, who was also not involved in the study.

The lack of available data on the presence or absence of zoonotic viruses for almost 90% of wild mammal species “creates enormous uncertainty in the results,” said Gillespie.

Other studies that observe animal and human pathogens along information on natural and human systems is needed, he added.

Zoonotic disease stories

And of course, the latest is the new coronavirus, potentially from bats or an unknown spark that could have circulated at low levels in humans for years before becoming severely infectious.

However, zoonotic diseases do not always manifest as epidemics. Some infections are weak and go undetected, while others are and can become much more serious.

The severity of the result depends on the characteristics of the virus, including its ability to move from an animal to a human host and then to another human, its infection rate and the severity of the symptoms.

“Rabies is a good example, right?” Said Johnson. “Rabies is very common around the world, but there are viruses like rabies that spread to humans and then they stutter. They only affect the man with whom the animal was basically in contact, so they are limited . ”

This has happened with some previous strains of coronavirus, said Johnson. Some have spread to humans before, but may have resulted in only mild, sometimes seasonal, illnesses.

Implications for the future

Species decline is a health problem that occurs for a variety of reasons, said Johnson. But declines as the underlying causes of virus spills prompt us to “think about environmental change and the resulting impact on wildlife species”.

“We have to start thinking about environmental health with our health,” she added. “Realizing this, we have seen with this pandemic, if our activities with wildlife are not thought out and that we do not minimize contact with wildlife, that we are in danger and that this event of emergence of the disease is without precedent in its impact. ”

“Far too often, commercial activities that require a large-scale change in land use entail enormous costs which are not taken into account in the cost-benefit analysis because the costs are not borne by those who profit, “said Gillespie.

“Three months ago, pandemics did not seem to be an urgent problem, people did not feel vulnerable. Now, the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting people – it is affecting the stock market, their quality of life, their health. and their loved ones, “he added.

“Now it seems urgent, now they feel vulnerable. It is at times like this that real change can happen. The key is to make sure this crisis catalyzes societal and environmental solutions instead to reinforce ingrained irrationality. “