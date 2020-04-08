How Two Separation Songs Became Unintentional Coronavirus Hymns

Pop singer Benee was not thinking about the emotional costs of social distancing when she invented her viral hit “Supalonely”. Designed last year on a songwriting trip to Los Angeles, this slightly comical expression of self-pity – in which the 20-year-old New Zealand woman describes herself as “a lonely bitch” crying in the bathtub – captures the aftermath of Benee separated from her boyfriend just before leaving the house.

“Breaking up was a good idea because it was a bad relationship,” she said the other day on the phone from Auckland. “But obviously, I was still sad about it. If I had been here, I would have had my mother and my friends to support me. But I really didn’t know anyone in L.A., so I felt very lonely. “

Ah yes, the alienating effects of world travel. (Remember to travel?) Months after Benee wrote it, with much of humanity sheltering in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deeply infectious “Supalonely” turned into a kind of hymn of quarantine – less a song about the desire for the comforts of home than about the days until you can get out of hell.

And this clearly resonates with listeners: on Spotify and YouTube, “Supalonely” has accumulated more than 100 million streams, a healthy percentage of which undoubtedly comes from people stranded in recent weeks.

The streaming grids are full of songs directly inspired by the international health crisis which is changing the world in an unprecedented way. “Coronavirus”, a piece of high-energy hip-hop built around an exclamation from Cardi B – “Coronavirus! S— is real! “she blows in a bit of her harvest in an Instagram video – is at No. 1 in Spotify’s Global Viral 50 ranking, followed nearby by Lil Nix’s Corona virus, which defines someone’s dry cough on a booming rap rhythm.

Glenn McDonald, Spotify’s “data alchemist”, regularly updates a playlist on the platform called “The Sound of the Virus”; he currently has 1,545 selections, including “Spreadin” (Coronavirus) “by young British rapper Psychs and More Fatter’s Beatlesque” I don’t want to wash my hands (but I guess I will because of the coronavirus) “.

Still, the graphics also reflect the growing popularity of virus-free songs, like “Supalonely”, which nonetheless seem to capture something of the mood of the day – worry, anxiety and fear of death buzzing like the sound of melts while we all go on our new home confined routines.

Take “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)”, a folk rap melody with over 150 million Spotify streams in which Canadian artist Powfu, 21, confesses to a lover that he is already planning his final departure : “I don’t want to fall asleep / I don’t want to die,” he mumbles about desperate acoustic guitar sizzles. “I was thinking about our future because I will never see those days. “

In a video for the Genius website, Powfu explains that “Death Bed” was born from his love of romantic “cranky” melodramas by writers such as Nicholas Sparks. (Some of the rapper’s other songs include “Running Through the Rain” and “Laying on My Porch While We Watch the World End”.) Suddenly, however, the song seems to be dealing with a harsher reality – one of the reasons it comes jump 16 places for No. 43 on Billboard’s Hot 100, where “Death Bed” ranks ahead of recent singles by Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.

The same goes for the piano-ballad duo of JP Saxe and Julia Michaels “If the world endedWhich was pretty skinny when it was released in October, but now fits comfortably – well, UNcomfortably – among other fast streaming titles like Joseph Black’s Sad “You miss me“and”PTSDBy the G-Herbo bad-dream emo-rap team, Chance the Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert and the late Juice WRLD.

You can even detect a trace of quarantine fever in Dua Lipa’s disco smash jam “Don’t Start Now”, in which his advice to an ex took on a kind of public safety atmosphere: “Don’t show up / Don ‘don’t go out,’ she sings, as if encouraging people to stay at home.

This flexibility of meaning, of course, is one of the main strengths of pop music; this is what allows listeners to find room for themselves in songs written by artists from different places, times or backgrounds. And it always has been, as Emily Gale, who teaches pop history at University College Cork in Ireland, points out.

Often this recontexualization process has been led by creators, said Gale, as in the case of the Hutchinson Family Singers, who in the mid-1800s remade a well-known minstrel song as – get this – a piece in favor of abolition. More recently, you can think of Elton John tweaking his “Candle in the windSo that an ode to Marilyn Monroe becomes an ode to Princess Diana.

Yet the real-time responsiveness of digital streaming – especially at a time when traditional promotion of the record industry is taking place below normal – puts much of the power in the hands of listeners, who can decide what a song is. sure then push that song to ever higher visibility through their clicks.

Sometimes ideas can pile up, such as when Joe Diffie’s song “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)” landed on Spotify’s viral chart in the days following his death last week. Of course, fans commemorated the end of the country’s star, who died of COVID-19 complications, by spinning his early 90s honky-tonk classic. But “Prop Me Up” was not the biggest hit from Diffie; he clearly said something else that people wanted to hear.

Depending on the duration of the pandemic, we will probably see pop stars write explicitly about its psychological effects. Indeed, Charli XCX ad On Monday, she plans to write and record a new album in isolation and release it next month.

Until then, however, we will continue to find comfort where we can find it. When asked how it was to see people log into “Supalonely” for reasons she had never seen coming, Benee said she was just happy to help.

“I wrote about my breakup, but now everyone links it to the isolation and the inability to see their friends,” she said. “I guess we are all lonely bitches now.”