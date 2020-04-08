How to restart an economy? Germany has a plan

Pressure mounts on governments to explain plans due to rising economic cost of measures designed to contain coronavirus. It is compounded by the fear that the food supply and health care arrangements will be jeopardized if the restrictions are in place for too long.

Although the bottlenecks are likely to last for weeks – and in some countries, for months – detailed planning now could protect the vulnerable and help economies rebound faster when the restrictions are relaxed. Getting it wrong could lead to more epidemics, a new set of restrictions on work and public life, and far more economic hardship.

In Germany, where 100,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and almost 1,600 have died, a group of economists, lawyers and medical experts recommend a gradual revival of The largest economy in Europe that would allow specific industries and workers to resume operations while measures are taken to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus.

A dozen academics write in the report, released last week by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, that they do not expect an effective coronavirus vaccine or treatment to be available before 2021. En Consequently, Germany should approach the fight against the disease “looks more like a marathon than a sprint”.

“Future measures must be designed and prepared in such a way that, on the one hand, they guarantee good health care and, on the other, that they can be maintained for the necessary periods,” write the experts. “Planning for this transition must begin immediately in politics, administration, business and other organizations.”

Germany has ordered schools, restaurants, playgrounds, sports facilities and most shops to be closed until at least April 20, pushing an economy that was already on the brink of recession in a deep recession. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday that he could not yet provide a firm timetable for lifting the restrictions. The Ifo forecasts a 20% drop in GDP this year if the lockout lasts three months.

How to restart an economy

The German government is already rolling out an economic rescue package of up to € 750 billion ($ 825 billion), which includes measures to boost business loans, take equity stakes in companies and support workers in leave. The package is among the largest launched in the world.

The Ifo report suggests that the country should now create a national task force of experts and public representatives who would make recommendations on how to ease restrictions on work and public life, and when industries should restart. production. Returning to work would be voluntary for employees.

Sectors such as telecommunications and auto production that add the most value to the economy should be prioritized, the report says, while work that can easily be done at home should continue to be done remotely. Nurseries and schools would open fairly quickly, as young people rarely have severe symptoms and parents cannot work if the nurseries and schools remain closed.

No clubbing or big events

Companies that manufacture health care products or components should also reopen quickly, while hotels and restaurants would only be allowed to do so “in a very careful and controlled manner” because it is difficult for people to keep their distances in such establishments. Discos and clubs should remain closed for the time being, the report said, and events with large numbers of spectators should not take place.

Experts say it is possible that different standards may be set in different regions. Restrictions could be relaxed first in places with low infection rates or reduced risk of transmission, such as rural communities. Over time, areas where the population has accumulated a certain degree of immunity may be allowed to operate with fewer restrictions.

This, of course, requires large-scale, coordinated testing for the coronavirus. Comprehensive training on proper hygiene and new rules requiring the use of personal protective equipment would also be necessary.

Experts also recommend that Germany organize a “massive” increase in the production of protective clothing and masks, increase its production capacity for medicines and vaccines and set up an IT platform for planning strategic.

And while the task force would make recommendations, politicians and business leaders would make the final call as to when to lift the restrictions. “The attempt to centrally control the resumption of production … would not work in practice. This resumption must be controlled mainly by the institutions and the companies themselves,” said the report.

Looking towards China

Countries trying to revive their economies while preventing a second wave of coronavirus infections can turn to China for clues as to what is working and what is not.

The country likely suffered its first economic contraction in decades in the first quarter after the central government in Beijing imposed drastic measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

China has launched an aggressive plan to save its economy, launching policies and campaigns to get people back to work, boost business confidence and protect as many businesses as possible from bankruptcy. Beijing spends billions of dollars on medical supplies and treatment and injects money into infrastructure projects to create jobs. It also removes roadblocks and allows people to travel more freely in areas where the virus seems to have run its course.

But it is too early to sound clear. New questions arise about the reliability of the Beijing-reported infection data, and large numbers of people flock to tourist sites over the weekend. Some companies rushed to work too early, which made recovery efforts difficult. A large titanium producer restarted its factories in February, stopping work again because workers were infected.

The need for balance

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious disease expert, recently said that even if public health is his top priority, keeping society and the economy locked in for too long would have negative consequences. unforeseen.

And former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on BBC radio on Monday that he was “terrified” of the economic damage the foreclosure was causing to the British economy, estimated by the Center for Economics and Business Research at £ 2.4 billion ($ 2.9 billion) per day.

“If this continues for a long time … it also affects your ability to effectively manage your health system,” said Blair.

How to find an appropriate balance, said Fauci, is an issue that countries around the world are examining as the coronavirus continues to spread.

“People depend on supply chains for nutrition, food,” he told the New York Times. “They could starve to death. People have illnesses. If you dramatically interrupt this to the point where it no longer exists, the upheaval in society can be truly catastrophic.”

“We have to make sure we keep an eye on the balance,” he added.

– Laura He and Stephanie Halasz contributed to the report.